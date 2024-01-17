'It was a really weird game.' Butler takes roller-coaster loss at Xavier as NCAA hopes dim

Thad Matta was more prophetic than he wanted to be.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Xavier, where he once coached, he reiterated that his Butler basketball team must become good at all the little things.

“For our guys, the message moving forward is, we have to eliminate the lapses,” he said.

Message received? Nope.

In an 85-71 outcome that was their fifth defeat in six Big East games, the Bulldogs had three catastrophic lapses in Cincinnati.

They were outscored 24-2, 11-0 and 13-0. So in a little over 11 minutes, they were outscored 48-2. In the other 28-plus minutes, Butler outscored Xavier 69-37.

“It was a really weird game,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said.

That is understating it.

Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) chases a loose ball under the basket in the second half of the NCAA Big East basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Musketeers won 85-71.

Butler led by six, trailed by 19, led by two, lost by 14. This was a roller coaster too wild even for nearby Kings Island.

Butler (11-7, 2-5) also led in the second half in losses to Providence, Connecticut and Seton Hall. Win two of the four, and the Bulldogs would be in NCAA tournament conversation. Now, it seems like last week’s upset victory at then-No. 12 Marquette was a fluke.

Ultimately, it was an inability to restrain Xavier in transition that doomed the Bulldogs. In fast-break points, Xavier outscored them 30-11.

“We’ve been struggling with that this year, of making those plays when we need them,” Matta said. “We’ve been in those situations a lot. I’ve got to figure out what we’re missing and see what we can get out of them.”

Miller compared parity of the Big East to that of the NFL. Six Big East teams are in the top 35 of KenPom rankings — Xavier is 29th against the NCAA’s fifth-toughest schedule — and oddly missing is the conference leader, Seton Hall.

“I will say if you’re not ready for a game in this league this year,” Miller said, “you’re not going to win.”

Desmond Claude scored 26 points, Dayvion McKnight 20 and Quincy Olivari 15 for Xavier (9-8, 3-3).

Butler will try to climb back in its next two games against the bottom two teams: DePaul on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse and at Georgetown next Tuesday.

Pierre Brooks II led Butler with 22 points, including 12 in the first four minutes. He rarely touched the ball for the rest of the half, and when he sat to rest, Xavier began its 24-2 onslaught as the Bulldogs missed 12 shots in a row.

Posh Alexander equaled a season high of 21 points, 19 in the second half. He scored the last 11, featuring three 3-pointers, in a 13-0 run that sent the Bulldogs ahead 60-58 midway through the second half.

Elsewhere, the cupboard was bare.

Jahmyl Telfort, a transfer from Northeastern, has struggled in adjusting to the Big East from the Colonial Athletic Association. He was 3-of-15 and is shooting 30% in seven Big East games.

After scoring 69 points over three games, DJ Davis has totaled 10 in the past three on 2-of-20 shooting. He was 0-of-8 at Xavier.

Jalen Thomas added 11 points and 10 rebounds, although limited to 22 minutes by foul trouble.

“We’re a group of guys, man, we’ve all got to play,” Matta said. “And it’s got to be consistent for 40 minutes. And that’s what we’re lacking right now, consistency throughout the game.”

Underscoring all that: Xavier 48, Butler 2.

