“Really tough” – Young Chelsea player makes surprising admission about his struggles last season

The fact that Levi Colwill barely played after picking up a toe injury in February has changed the perception of his debut season in the Chelsea first team a little.

He actually made 32 appearances in all competitions despite missing a chunk of the season, a really good return for a player who has climbed through the ranks rapidly since his loan to Huddersfield in the Championship just a couple of years ago.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Colwill explained a little about his feelings after a rollercoaster year:

“I think it’s been a crazy year. Winning the European Under-21 Championship was amazing, it was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life. Just being there with the boys was so good. To go from that to then coming back, making my Chelsea debut, signing a contract for Chelsea, all of the things that I’ve dreamed of from when I was a little kid across the road,” Colwill explained.

“Then to make my England debut, I still don’t really believe it. I still don’t feel like it actually came true. I’ve had ups and downs. I struggled as I played in a different position for half the season. That was really tough, but I learned so much from it.”

It’s interesting to hear him talking about the tough times he had playing at left back. He certainly didn’t look to struggle much from the outside.

Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella in a montage.

Another big season ahead

It’s tempting to call this season a huge one for Colwill – although one can basically say that about every season in a player’s career.

He established himself as a senior player last season and clearly did everything he needed to impress Mauricio Pochettino. That toe injury killed his momentum a little however, and he now has to get back up to speed, as well as impressing a new coach.

He’s got new competition in the form of Tosin Adarabioyo too. The battle to establish himself once again starts the moment preseason begins.