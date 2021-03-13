‘That was a really special moment’: Michael Porter Jr. swaps jerseys with brother Jontay

On Friday, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season and eked out a 103-102 victory for their fifth straight win.

Nikola Jokic produced a game-high 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists while Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton each added 21 points to lead the Nuggets to the win. Denver moved up to fifth place in the Western Conference following the victory.

While the Nuggets survived and walked away with the win, the game also provided a wholesome moment between Porter and his younger brother, Jontay. Though Jontay didn’t play, and has yet to officially debut with the Grizzlies, the two swapped jerseys with each other afterward.

The opportunity to reunite with Jontay meant a lot to Michael.

“That was a really special moment for me,” Michael said. “Honestly, one of my favorite moments so far in the league just because we did everything together. We’ve always been on the same team. People don’t know how good Jontay is but going back to high school, I wouldn’t have been the No. 1 player without my brother.

“He made the game so easy for me. He honestly reminds me of (Jokic) in a lot of ways because of how unselfish he is and how easy he is to play with. He has been going through some injuries (but) he is getting back to it. He is a special player and a special kid so it was just good to share that moment with him.”

Of course, Jontay played just one season in college at Missouri after suffering a torn ACL prior to the start of his sophomore season. As he was rehabbing his knee, he tore the same ACL again and would not suit up again for the Tigers.

He went undrafted in 2019 before signing with the Grizzlies in March 2020. The organization re-signed Jontay on Nov. 22 as the 21-year-old just re-joined the team following a stint in the NBA G League with the Memphis Hustle. In nine games, he averaged 7.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The two brothers having the opportunity to exchange jerseys on Friday will likely be one memory they will each have for years down the line. The two teams will meet again on April 19.

