Is is really “shocking” that Texas A&M is a potential College Football Playoff contender in 2023?

Texas A&M Football’s offseason will be full of unwanted, unwarranted noise from most of the sports media landscape, and yes, Aggies Wire will undoubtedly be in the thick of it to call out any biased takes that are simply created for attention.

In Head coach Jimbo Fisher’s 6th season with Texas A&M, 2022’s 5-7 campaign has created a stench of failure among one of the prouder programs in the country, and until consistent success on the gridiron makes its way back to College Station, Texas, it’s fair to question the Aggies going into 2023.

However, after 247 Sports’ College Football analyst Josh Pate on the Late Kick Podcast stated his belief in the Aggie’s potential resurgence after retaining most of their historic 2022 recruiting class, while key returning starters provided unquestioned leadership and stability, Texas A&M could possibly “shock” the world, and maybe, just maybe, make the CFB Playoffs for the first time in program history. Here is Pate’s reasoning for why the Aggies could find themselves among the best teams in the nation:

“Texas A&M, 26 of their top 100 all-time recruits are on the roster right now, and that’s after a lot of them defected. That’s after a lot of them got kicked off the team. Five of their top 10 all-time recruits are on the roster. They got good players, or at least they have talented players. Conner Weigman is paired with a lot better offensive coordinator (Bobby Petrino) than any quarterback there in recent memory. They missed a bowl game last year, and yet there is still enough talent on this roster that if it is put in the proper position and execution is at a high enough level, that team is capable of making the CFP. It would be shocking, but it’s not impossible.”

Everything Pate described is rooted in fact, and while Bobby Petrino’s hiring will always be viewed as a dangerous gamble until it results in success on the field, this is a gamble worth taking while Quarterback Conner Weigman is still on the roster, just waiting to take the next step in what should be a wide-open SEC West this season. Doubt this prediction if you please, but know that talent plus experience in the locker room paired with a competent and focused coaching staff with a sprinkle of desperation could yield one of the best seasons we’ll ever witness from Texas A&M.

