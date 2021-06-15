‘It’s really sad.’ Adults get into fight at an Eastern Kentucky Little League game

Local city agencies are investigating after adults allegedly got into a fight during a Little League baseball game in Stanton Monday night.

Video of the incident shared to Facebook shows more than a dozen adults on the baseball field, some of whom are shouting obscenities at each other.

“It’s really sad these kids that played hard all season and put their hearts on that field didn’t get to finish their championship game because ‘adults’ wanted to act like this,” Destani Renaye Knox wrote in a Facebook post, which included a video of the altercation.

The Stanton Police Department and the Stanton Parks and Recreation Department said in social media posts they were investigating the incident.

“Children’s sports leagues are meant to be fun activities where children can feel safe while learning a sport... but more importantly learn good sportsmanship,” the parks and recreation department said in a Facebook post. “The display tonight was anything but that.”

Stanton police called the incident a “dispute between adults” and said investigators were “working on understanding the events that led to this incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Powell County dispatch center at 606-663-4116 or send the Stanton Police Department a message on Facebook.

Stanton Parks and Recreation asked people to share videos from the altercation if they had any available. Officials said they would use the videos to “help determine our disciplinary actions.”