A 'really posh' evening for past club legends

Two Peterborough United legends are raising money for a statue of a "people's champion" who made a club-record of 559 appearances.

Funds will be raised for a statue of the late Tommy Robson during an event at Stamford Football Club on Saturday.

Tommy Robson joined Peterborough United in 1968 and died in 2020 after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

Former Posh players, Micky Gynn and Steve Collins said due to the coronavirus, they never had chance to go to his funeral. They hoped the Stamford event would help reconnect other players "from yesteryear".

Mr Collins, who helped organise the event, said: "He [Tommy] was such a nice man and great player; the people's champion.

"He would talk to anyone and made me feel so welcome at the club, we all had a special bond with him."

He said the idea [for a statue] came after he was invited to do a talk at London Road, expecting to see about 20 people show up, Mr Collins was shocked to see many former teammates and about 150 people in total.

About 100 former players are expected to attend the fundraiser at Stamford.

Mr Gynn, who joined Peterborough United straight from school, he said: "Tommy was there, he had played more than anyone and was such a lovely man...a legend at Peterborough.

"He was so nice on and off the field and was a role model for me and Steve.

"Sadly, when he passed away it was during Covid so we never had chance to go to his funeral."

The pair added that proceeds from the event would go to the Tommy Robson Statue Fund, Dementia Charity and MND Research.

Follow Peterborough news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More On This Story

Related internet links