'Really pleasing performance and everyone's buzzing' - Ben Wilmot

[Getty Images]

Stoke City defender Ben Wilmot played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium.

During his post-match interview with the club, the centre-back gave his assessment of the team's overall performance on the road:

"I thought we should have been 2-0 up at half-time and then obviously defended more in the second half. We still made a handful of really decent chances, so we were certainly worthy of the win and it should have been more.

"The game plan was to get after them. We know they play out and they don't change that so we went as hard as we could and it worked.

"I thought everybody put in a real shift, especially to the end when we were camped on the edge of our box and had to work hard. It was a really pleasing performance and everyone's buzzing for the win."