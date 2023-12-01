'It's really not that hard': Indiana coach Curt Cignetti sees NIL as simple math equation

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana's new football coach Curt Cignetti isn't intimidated by the vast NIL landscape in the Big Ten.

Cignetti, who spoke at length about his commitment to winning and building up IU's brand, gave one of the shortest answers of the day at his introductory press conference when asked about the topic.

"Use it as smart and efficiently as possible," Cignetti said, matter of factly. "It's mathematics. Here's what you've got. You rank your team. Here are our best players. Here's what this guy should get and that guy should get. You lose a guy, okay, you've got a little more. You lose a guy, now you've got to go get a guy. It's really not that hard."

Indiana had 19 players enter the transfer portal after coach Tom Allen was fired including quarterback Brendan Sorsby, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, safety Phillip Dunnam and four starters on the offensive line.

Indiana's newly announced head coach of football Curt Cignetti speaks to the media on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The fall window for players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024, and Cignetti will have to decide how much Indiana will invest trying to retain those players.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson spoke at Cignetti's introductory press conference on Friday about placing an emphasis on candidates during the coaching search that understood the "modern era" of college football.

"That was really, really important," Dolson said.

Cignetti said his recent experience at James Madison was no different than what college teams across the country have dealt with. The school announced the launch of the Montpelier Collective back in May.

Indiana is officially partnered with Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect, a joint collective that announced a $1 million fundraising match for a second year in a row thanks to an anonymous donor and the school is also planning on investing $3 million into NIL on top of that.

The collective has moved quickly to capitalize on the enthusiasm from fans over Cignetti's arrival by pushing a innovative fundraising push on X with a donor pledging to donate $2 for every retweet and a $1 for every like of a post up to $20,000 as part of a larger "Backs the Rock" campaign. There's also QR codes on all the posters announcing Cignetti's arrival throughout the team's athletic facilities.

While Cignetti is appreciative of those efforts, it doesn't change what his job is.

"The price tag on a guy and the correlation between his production on the field, I'd like to see the percentage of that," Cignetti said, with a smirk. "I know this, at JMU our best transfers were the ones from St. Frances, all these FCS schools.

I had two quarterbacks that came from G5 schools that were really unsuccessful at two different schools and the teams were unsuccessful. They came to our place, and they're Player of the Year on offense. My worst transfers at James Madison were Power 5 guys. They were my worst."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti not intimidated by Big Ten's NIL landscape