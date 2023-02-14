There really is no place like home

We left for Arizona on Sunday, February 5. We finally got home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 14.

It was a very long nine days away from home. And it was a reminder that there truly is no place like home.

Our dog, Macy, displayed her usual unrestrained excitement upon seeing us for the first time in more than a week. I noticed something else in her reaction. It was almost as if she had assumed we were never coming back, and that she sort of liked having the place to herself — especially since multiple family members rotated through the daily double-O necessities.

But now she’s stuck with us, again. And after a second straight night of maybe 3.5 hours of sleep, I’m back at it. Copy, paste, snarky comment. Lather, rinse, repeat.

For now, I need to post a wholehearted thanks to everyone who visited our PFT Live set in Phoenix last week.

In chronological order, and beyond our in-house colleagues (Peter King, Charean Williams, Myles Simmons), we had Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Jets receiver and AP offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson, 49ers running back and PFT comeback player of the year Christian McCaffrey, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Commanders coach Ron Rivera, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winner Joe Montana, Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Vikings receiver and PFT/AP offensive player of the year Justin Jefferson, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Hall of Famer and all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, Raiders running back and inaugural Jim Brown Award winner Josh Jacobs, former NFL quarterback Shaun King, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Broncos coach Sean Payton, Lions defensive end and NFL rookie of the year Aidan Hutchinson, and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

That’s 24 guests in all, in five days. It was great and it was fun but now it’s done and I’m home. Today, we cook. Tonight, I’ll go to the barn for a while — and I’ll post a quick video on Twitter of the memento that Payton referred to in the attached video.

