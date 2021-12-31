‘It would really mean a lot to me’: Cowboys’ Micah Parsons confident he can break rookie sack record

Linebacker Micah Parsons has become the NFL’s biggest phenomenon with his rookie domination. Parsons moved closer to the rookie record for sacks in Week 16 against the Washington Football Team by recording his 13th of the season. With two games to go, he’s well within striking distance of the record set by Jevon Kearse of 14.5 in 1999.

Although the Dallas Cowboys are focused on a possible top seed in the NFC playoffs, Parsons believes he can set a new mark for rookie sacks along the way.

“It is on my mind,” Parsons said. “Obviously, that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that’s an off-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it.”

The immense success of the rookie Parsons comes from his natural ability, however he needed someone to take him under their wing, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done just that.

Their relationship goes far beyond finding ways to pressure quarterbacks. Parsons and Quinn have developed a personal bond as well in a short amount of time.

“Most people it’s always about football but when I met Q he was like, ‘I know you are going to be a really good football player but I care about what type of person you are’ … always more than just the game and Q represents that,” Parsons said.

Quinn has found many different ways to use Parsons. Not only does the former let Parsons roam on the second level of the Cowboys’ defense as a sideline-to-sideline menace, but he also allows Parsons to rush from the edge and via stunts to get pressure from the interior.

This formula has all but locked up Defensive Rookie of the Year honors for Parsons and has made him one of the select few in contention for Defensive Player of the Year. If he achieves both, Parsons would be just the second player in NFL history to do so (Lawrence Taylor, 1981).

