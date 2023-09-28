What really matters to Tennessee football from last year's debacle at South Carolina

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer lost his kids, and Tennessee football lost its shot at a national championship.

It was a chaotic scene last November, when the Vols suffered a stunning 63-38 loss and South Carolina fans stormed the field at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It took a few moments for Beamer to find his children, who were caught up in the celebration.

Tennessee, meanwhile, hasn’t gotten over the sting of that loss. Well, at least, its fans have not.

UT coach Josh Heupel spent this week trying to keep his players focused on this South Carolina game on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) without carrying the emotions of last year’s loss. But he knows that lesson doesn’t extend to the stands in Neyland Stadium.

“(Last year’s game) has nothing to do with what’s going to happen in this one, good or bad,” Heupel said. “… But for our fan base, if they want to use last year as motivation, man, I’ve got no problems with that. That’s the great thing about being a fan.

“I expect our stadium to be rocking. So if they want to use it, that’s awesome.”

Rest assured, fans will be fueled by revenge when No. 19 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) plays South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) in the rematch.

But both coaches know the finer points of last year’s game are more relevant to who wins this game. What’s the same and what’s different are major factors, especially for UT’s defense and South Carolina’s offense.

“Are there things that we’re going to take from last year’s game? Absolutely,” Beamer said. “You watch last year’s game for schematic things from a game-planning standpoint. … And a lot of the guys that played in that game will be playing on Saturday night."

Spencer Rattler vs. UT secondary

South Carolina still has quarterback Spencer Rattler, and UT still has virtually the same defensive secondary as last season.

On paper, that doesn’t suggest a good sequel for the Vols.

In last year’s game, Rattler passed for a career-high 438 yards and six touchdowns. He led South Carolina to nine TDs on the 10 drives that it finished. And Rattler’s improvisation helped the Gamecocks convert 8 of 11 third-down plays as the Vols were helpless to stop him.

Rattler hasn’t cooled off since then, especially on third down. He has the most passing yards and highest passer rating of any SEC starting quarterback on third-down plays. For comparison, UT quarterback Joe Milton is No. 10 among SEC starters in third-down passer rating.

UT will try to get different results with the same defensive backs.

Jaylen McCollough, Tamarion McDonald, Kamal Hadden, Brandon Turnage and Doneiko Slaughter played the bulk of last year’s game in the secondary. And they’ll do the same in this one.

“(Rattler) created a bunch of big plays against us last year outside the pocket,” Heupel said. “He’s a really good football player that poses a problem. We have to do a really good job up front and on the second and third levels in our coverage.”

If Rattler finds a rhythm early, it could be another long day for the Vols.

UT pass rush vs. South Carolina offensive line

But there’s hope for the Vols in a related matchup.

UT leads the SEC in sacks. Defensive ends Tyler Baron (four sacks) and James Pearce (three) and linebacker Aaron Beasley (two) could pose problems for Rattler staying in the pocket.

In last year’s game, Rattler was sacked only once.

But only one starter on South Carolina’s offensive line from the 2022 game is projected to start in this game. And the Gamecocks have struggled to protect Rattler all season.

South Carolina has allowed the most sacks (17) in the SEC and ranks last in the league in rushing offense. So the Vols should have the advantage on the line of scrimmage. But they must be able to pressure Rattler with four defensive linemen, so other defenders can drop into coverage.

When Baron watched the film of last year’s game, he saw letdowns but also opportunities to keep Rattler in check.

“(Rattler) is a really effective guy. He does a good job of getting out of the pocket and finding his guys down the field,” Baron said. “(We are) just going back and watching the film from last year and seeing what we could have done better.”

