‘You can really lock in and focus;’ 5-star Aydin Breland is sold on Eugene atmosphere

In Eugene, Oregon, you aren’t going to find the atmosphere that you would in Los Angeles, Miami, or even Columbus. The nightlife isn’t as active, and the glamour isn’t as present. For some high school recruits, that may be a turn-off.

For others, it could end up being one of the main selling points.

Of course, Oregon has a ton to offer. Between Nike, the uniforms, the unreal Autzen Stadium experience, and some of the nicest facilities in the nation, it’s not hard to sell a high school prospect on life as a Duck. Another underrated thing that Oregon has going for it is the relatively low-key Eugene environment. It’s not a large city with a crazy club scene on the weekends; you have to drive a couple of hours north to Portland in order to find that. In Eugene, you get a chance to focus on football and school without a bunch of unwanted distractions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

For 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, that’s a massive bonus. He recently spoke to 247Sports about what he likes about the Ducks and mentioned that for himself, the opportunity to block out all of the noise and focus on his craft is what stands out about Eugene.

Following his visit to Oregon, 5⭐️ DL Aydin Breland made it clear he's focused on the important things and nothing else 🗣️ MORE: https://t.co/Bb6LyohyeP pic.twitter.com/SGrtOPeaVW — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 29, 2023

Breland is rated by 247Sports as the No. 6 player in the 2024 class, and No. 2 DL in the nation. He recently took an official visit to Eugene, and while there are no Crystal Ball predictions for him, the Ducks hold a slight edge over the Georgia Bulldogs according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

More!

No. 3 CB in 2024 class puts Oregon among top three schools, announces commitment date Pac-12 Preview: Stanford braces itself for a major rebuild project Ducks land commitment from 5-star K Gage Hurych in 2024 class

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire