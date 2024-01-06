'Really liking how we’re looking': Kent State women’s basketball routs Ohio in MAC play

KENT — Sharing the ball helped the Kent State women’s basketball team stay perfect in the Mid-American Conference on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (8-4, 2-0) rolled to a 92-63 win over Ohio (4-8, 1-1) at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center as they totaled 24 assists. They entered the game averaging of 16 assists per game.

Kent State head coach Todd Starkey during the game.

“I was pleased with the overall performance today. I thought we were really efficient offensively throughout the game,” coach Todd Starkey said. “We were also able to get everybody scoring at the same time, and that’s a lot of fun and always good to get your first home conference win of the season.”

Starkey likes the direction his team is headed.

“This version of this year's team has only played 12 games together," he said. "It's still early, but I think we're starting to see some growth.

“I think we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the league, but we're just focused on getting better every single day.”

Kent State had five players score in double figures, led by junior forward Jenna Batsch, who scored 18 points. Last season, Batsch scored double figures twice. This season, she is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.4 points.

Jenna Batsch takes a shot.

“I didn't see myself being a leading scorer coming into the season,” Batsch said. “My biggest focus has just been defense and rebounding, and I've tried to just let the offense come to me, and I think that's really helped me not try not to think about it.”

Over the four previous games, KSU had led by nearly 30 points at halftime. Against the Bobcats, the Golden Flashes led 45-31.

“We always want to start out aggressive,” sophomore guard Corynne Hauser said. “So that is able to help us build leads, but basketball is a game of runs. So we know the other team is going to get theirs, so we just have to make sure we respond the right way.”

Corynne Hauser calls a play.

KSU forced 14 turnovers during the first half, leading to 17 points.

Hauser finished the game with 16 points, 10 assists and two steals in her first career double-double.

“Just learning where everyone is and whether they're catching and shooting or posting up, making sure to get them an easy look,” she said. “I have all the trust in them to make the shot, and then they're doing the hard part with making the shot.”

Starkey was not pleased with his team's defensive effort throughout the game.

“I thought we gave up way too many straight-line drives to the basket, and there were times I was a little frustrated with our lack of communication and decision-making on rotations,” he said. “We have to get better on the side, but I think this team does have the ability to be a very good team defensive team as the season goes on.”

As a team, KSU shot 50% from the field and was 9-of-34 from behind the arc; the Bobcats shot 47.1% from the field and 4-of-21 from 3-point range. The Golden Flashes totaled 42 points in the paint.

“We have the ability to spread the floor because we do have good 3-point shooters. And then we have players that can really finish in the paint,” Starkey said. “When we have success inside, it opens everything up for us, causing teams to have to help inside, and then that opens up more 3-point opportunities.”

The Golden Flashes look to continue their unbeaten league start at Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday night. The RedHawks (2-10, 0-2) have lost three consecutive games and have scored more than 50 points in just two of their previous five games.

Kent State has averaged 88 points its last five games.

“I’m really liking how we’re looking right now,” Hauser said. “We have a lot of really good spirits, and we look like the top team in the MAC. But we need to be a more consistent team; we start games strong, but then we have a little bit of a rough second half. We have to start stringing together a game where we put together a full 40 minutes.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State women's basketball defeats Ohio University in MAC