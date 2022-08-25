‘It’s really hard’: Female stars criticise US Open tennis ball rules

Iga Swiatek is among those who have complained (Getty Images)

Female players, including world number one Iga Swiatek, have slammed the US Open tennis ball rules.

Women’s players are using different balls than their male counterparts. The men’s are heavier than the women’s and Swiatek, who spoke after beating Sloane Stephens at the Cincinnati Masters, has said it is leading to more mistakes on court.

“We make more mistakes [with these balls], for sure,” Swiatek told the press. “So I don’t think that’s really nice to watch visually I don’t know why they are different than men’s ones.

“Fifteen years ago probably women had some elbow injuries because the balls were heavier and they changed them to women’s balls. But right now we are so physically well prepared that I don’t think it would happen.

“I feel, it’s really hard to control them, but everybody has the same conditions, so we are trying to deal with that. I don’t get why they are different, honestly.”

Swiatek is not the only player to criticise the balls with world No 4 Paula Badosa also hitting out.

She told Tie Break Tens: “I think the main problem is that we’re not playing with the right ball. The ball doesn’t suit the conditions. That’s why a lot of players complain.”

The two players have spoken with WTA chief Steve Simon about changing the balls, Swiatek revealed.

“I know that many players complain, and many of them are top 10 [players],” Swiatek added. “Me and Paula Badosa last year talked with Steve about changing to men’s balls. I don’t think it would be a problem because it’s still the same company.

“Maybe we should push a bit more. I stopped pushing and trying to convince WTA because the war in Ukraine happened and I refocused on something else.”

There is yet to be a reply from the US Open or the WTA.