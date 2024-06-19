'Really good but tough' - Robinson on Euro draw

The Europa Conference League draw provides St Mirren with an "exciting opportunity", according to manager Stephen Robinson.

Robinson's side will face Valur of Iceland or Albanian side Vllaznia in the second qualifying round of the competition, and the Northern Irishman can't wait to get started.

"I think it's a really good draw - but a tough one too," Robinson told the club's website.

"We've avoided two of the big sides that were unseeded in Hacken and Brann. The ties we face give us an opportunity, one I believe the fans will be really excited about in terms of travel.

"We obviously have to wait and see who we get but we're delighted to be involved at this level of competition."

The Paisley club could have faced Northern Irish side Cliftonville or League of Ireland Premier Division's Derry City, but Robinson is glad to have a trip further afield.

"It feels more like a European game," he added. "We still have to navigate our way past them but it will be an exciting trip for the fans.

"It will be a different test for us as players and coaches. I've already spoken to a few of them and they're already really looking forward to it.

"We will have the advantage of seeing both sides in action against each other. We'll prepare like we do for every other game. The world is a smaller place in terms of the footage available for other teams.

"We've had our time off. We've enjoyed it. We're very proud of what we achieved last season and now the challenge is can we take it a step further and progress in Europe.

"We know it's a tough tie. We'll need to do a lot of research. But we're all very excited about the challenges the new season will throw up."