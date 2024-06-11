Is it really a good time to face Germany?

I've seen plenty about how this is a good time to face Germany for Scotland and that they won't have a better opportunity to get the better of the international footballing behemoths.

But where does that confidence stem from? Especially given Julian Nagelsmann has a squad so strong that the likes of Mats Hummels, Emre Can and Serge Gnabry will be watching from the sofa.

Could it be the pressure and expectation they will feel when they open their own tournament with a nation not simply hoping, but expecting its team to win this championship?

Could it be because they may be undercooked given they haven't played a competitive fixture since they exited the World Cup in the groups in Qatar 18 months ago?

It could be because this is a team that doesn't keep many clean sheets these days and hasn't had one in the last three major tournaments.

The Germans also lost six times in 2023, a record for them in a calendar year, and while the left side of defence is a Scottish strength, it's an area the three-time European champions have had trouble with recently to the point Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has even had a go in the position.

However, they no longer rely on Bayern Munich to produce the core of their squad. Both the invincible Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart finished above the Bavarians in the season just concluded and Nagelsmann has drawn from both sides.

In Florian Wirtz he has someone who has had an incredible 38 goal involvements in 49 appearances for the newly-crowned German champions.

The swansong return of midfielder Toni Kroos has also coincided with three wins in their last four games, which included an away victory in France and against neighbours the Netherlands.

That said, we will only truly know if it's a good time to face Germany come Friday.