'They are a really good team': Middletown (Del.) makes second appearance in Massillon

MASSILLON — The Massillon Tigers are at the top of the food chain in their division after a win over St. Edward last Friday.

The Tigers now have their focus on another top-ranked opponent in Middletown (Del.) This will be the Tigers' second meeting against the Cavaliers, but this time the stakes are higher.

“They are the No. 1 team in Delaware, where they are undefeated,” Massillon coach Nate Moore said. “They got some kids with offers, so they are very talented. We got a great challenge this week.”

More: Stark County area's high school football games to watch | What to know about Week 6

Moore said Middletown‘s offense is led by all-state quarterback Austin Troyer.

“They are a really good team,” Moore said. “Their QB is excellent. They would put four receivers on the field that are excellent. They got a running back that was offered by [Syracuse], so they are a fine football team.”

Massillon’s defense continues to showcase its dominance, allowing 59 yards rushing against St. Edward. In five straight games, the Tigers have produced at least one turnover. Massillon has only allowed 9.4 points a game and one rushing touchdown.

“Our goal is to get better every week,” Moore said. “It starts with everybody, individually, improving in what they do with their crafts every week.”

When asked who has had a breakout year, Moore said senior cornerback Adonis Vaughan, who in recent games has been Massillon’s playmaker in the secondary and special teams. Vaughan has 12 tackles (0.5 tackles for loss), an interception and fumble recovery.

“I’m really proud of Adonis Vaughan, and the first half of his senior year that he has put forward at corner and what he has done coverage-wise. Being able to tackle — he has been really good. I’m really happy for him."

Middletown, Delaware football players to watch

Austin Troyer, quarterback

Middletown quarterback Austin Troyer throws in the first half of the Cavaliers' 41-7 win against Sussex Central at Cavaliers Stadium, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Troyer threw three touchdowns in Middletown’s last meeting against the Tigers. Since then, he’s been named all-state after throwing for 2,124 yards and 25 touchdowns. Troyer is now a senior and might return to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium with something to prove. He can see the field very well and is accurate on deep throws. He is poised in the pocket and can extend drives with his mobility. Middletown has won games with Troyer behind center. Three games in, he has thrown 14 touchdowns and the team is coming off a 56-7 victory over Odessa.

Tristen Graham, edge

Middletown's Tristen Graham (42) with a sack on Sussex Central's Troy Morris (12) in their 42-16 win at Sussex Central High School.

Graham is Delaware’s No. 1 prospect and is set to play for Syracuse after his senior season. Graham is twitchy and dangerous with the use of his hands. He can beat a lineman with his speed and quickness or with just run a swim move. Graham lines up with his hand in his dirt, either in a three-man alignment or a four-man. Graham had numerous college offers across the Northeast before committing to Syracuse over the summer. Massillon’s offensive tackles will have their work cut out for them when he lines up on each left or right side.

Ronnell Davis, athlete

Middletown's Ronnell Davis (left) is pursued by Sussex Central's Sam Pucci in the first half of the Cavaliers' 41-7 win at Cavaliers Stadium, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Davis is Middletown’s go-to guy in all three phases. He has played wide receiver, safety and punt returner. Another Middletown senior, Davis is Division I-bound as he committed to James Madison over the summer. Standing 6-foot-2, Davis is Middletown’s speedster and is a ballhawk defensively. He is also Troyer’s go-to target at wide receiver, and his size could be a matchup nightmare for some defenders.

More: Midseason awards: Stark County-area high school football at halfway point of 2023 season

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon football meets Middletown for second consecutive season