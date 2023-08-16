'We have a really good bond on this team' El Dorado football team on the rise

Editor's Note: The El Paso Times continues its high school football countdown with No. 9 El Dorado. The high school regular season begins Aug. 24-25.

Outlook for 2023 season

El Dorado has some really good underclassmen this season and it might be a season away from really making a push for a district title and some success in the playoffs. But the Aztecs are well coached, have good chemistry and will play hard for 48 minutes and those traits will keep them in every game. With a few breaks this season, El Dorado could muster a winning record and possibly a playoff berth in large part due to a talented group of skill players on offense.

A look back at 2022

The Aztecs took a big step forward in year two of coach Frank Martinez' tenure winning five games and being competitive in several other games. The Aztecs defeated Parkland, Chapin, Coronado, Socorro and Montwood and gave Americas, Eastlake, Pebble Hills and Franklin all they could handle.

How the offense rates

The leader on offense will be sophomore running back Ryan Estrada, who was one of the state's best with 1,326 rushing and an average of 10.4 yards a carry. His performance was good enough to land him some Division I offers. But he'll get help from wide receivers Devin Rubio and JaDarius Sanders, quarterback Elijah Issa and offensive linemen Alexander Kimba and Tanner Ragan. Issa saw varsity action last year as a receiver and defensive back.

All-City Football Newcomer of the Year El Dorado RB Ryan Estrada poses for a photo Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Downtown El Paso.

How the defense rates

Defensive lineman Deaven Medina, who had five tackles for a loss, two sacks and an interception return for a score will help lead the defense. He'll get help from defensive backs Sanders, Andrew Estrada and Devin Rubio and linebackers Adrian Olivas and David Martinez, who had three fumble recoveries last season.

What the coach is saying

"We competed well and fought hard last year in moving back up to Class 6A," Martinez said. "We played hard, we saw growth in our program. We can still find ways to improve, but I think we can contend for a playoff berth and that's our goal."

What the players are saying

"We have a really good bond on this team," Ryan Estrada said. "I believe that bond will help us this year, we just need to keep working hard and stay focused."

Added Medina: "We've made progress in this program, but we want to keep it going. We need to continue to develop into more of a complete team and be consistent for the entire game. We're going to give it our best effort every day."

