What’s really going on with Rory McIlroy

The golfer recently lost the US Open by two short putts, having set himself up to win - Getty

“How did you go bankrupt?”, one character in Ernest Hemingway’s novel The Sun Also Rises asks another.

“Two ways,” comes the reply: “Gradually, and then suddenly.”

The slow motion drive to the edge of the cliff – the sudden, precipitous fall.

It’s how Rory McIlroy must have felt in the closing stages of the US Open at the Pinehurst No. 2 course in Northern California on June 16, when, having set himself up perfectly for his first major championship win since 2014, with just four holes left to play he missed two short putts, handing the title – and the $4.3 million winner’s purse – to his American rival Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy’s evident distress was understandable. He had not missed from within three feet in almost 500 attempts on the PGA Tour this year.

The golfer lost to his American rival, Bryson DeChambeau - John David Mercer

Bankruptcy would not appear to be an immediate threat. McIlroy is one of the wealthiest sportsmen in the world with an estimated net worth of $170 million.

He lives in a nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Florida’s exclusive Bear’s Club gated community, which he bought for $11 million from the golfer Ernie Els. Basketball star Michael Jordan and Venus and Serena Williams are neighbours. Parked in the drive are a collection of cars, including a Ferrari F430, a Ferrari F12 and a Lamborghini Aventador.

But all of that is beside the point.

There is the unmistakable sense that losing the Open marks the abrupt culmination of a slow derailment of McIlroy’s career, a growing catalogue of missed opportunities, failure and turmoil, in both his professional and personal life.

In May, it emerged that McIlroy had filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years and the mother of their three-year-old daughter Poppy.

Then, right before the US Open, he performed a volte-face, announcing that the divorce had been called off.

McIlroy said that he and his wife Erica Stoll had 'resolved their differences' - Sportsfile

Erica, it was reported, was waiting at the family home as following his defeat McIlroy fled the Pinehurst course, his entourage and a Netflix crew in his wake, before his rival had even signed his scorecard, hightailing it away, as The Telegraph columnist Oliver Brown wrote, “so fast that you could hear the wheelspin from his courtesy car.”

It was not until the next day that McIlroy had composed himself sufficiently to post a statement on X.

“Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I’ve had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer,” he wrote, going on to belatedly congratulate DeChambeau, “a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.

“But, as I always try to do, I’ll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives.”

The golfer Hale Irwin, who won three US Opens, once described golf as “the loneliest sport. You are completely alone with every conceivable opportunity to defeat yourself. Golf brings out your assets and liabilities as a person. The longer you play, the more certain you are that a man’s performance is the outward manifestation of who, in his heart, he really thinks he is.”

McIlroy has always thought he’s a winner. In 2020, in a podcast interview with Whoop, the fitness tracker brand and one of his sponsors, he said: “from the age of six, seven years old I would tell everyone I was going to be the best golfer in the world, and to be able to live that dream is pretty cool.”

It takes nothing away from his outstanding abilities to describe McIlroy as his father’s project. McIlroy was born in Holywood, County Down in 1989, the only child of Gerry and Rosaleen ‘Rosie’ McIlroy.

Gerry, a keen golfer himself, worked as the bartender at the local Holywood golf club, and introduced his son to the sport as soon as he could walk.

Gerry and a young Rory McIlroy - Photopress Belfast

The legend has it that by the time McIlroy was two his parents had given him plastic clubs and balls that he was hitting so hard they broke, and his father had to saw down a real club for him to use.

At the age of nine he was appearing on Irish television, demonstrating chipping balls into the open door of a washing-machine – having just returned from Florida, where he had won the World Junior Tournament in the under-10 division.

McIlroy began appearing on Irish television at the age of nine - Alan Lewis

His parents sacrificed everything to support their son’s career. By the time McIlroy qualified for his first pro event at the age of 15, Gerry was cleaning the changing rooms at the local rugby and cricket club in addition to his bartending jobs, and Rosie was working night shifts in a factory.

To mark his son qualifying, Gerry and three friends put together £400 to lay a bet that he would win the British Open Championship before he turned 26. The odds were 500-1, paying out £200,000 when McIlroy duly obliged, winning the Open by two shots at the age of 25.

McIlroy had won his first Major, the US Open, three years earlier, at the age of 21, at Congressional in Bethesda, Maryland. The Telegraph columnist Oliver Brown was at Heathrow airport with Gerry on the journey back from Washington to Belfast. Gerry’s attitude, he remembers, was less disbelief that his son should have won a major at such a precocious age than victory “all being part of the master-plan.”

It was the commanding nature of McIlroy’s victory at that competition, winning by an eight-stroke margin over 2nd-place finisher Jason Day, along with the effortless grace of his game, “with a swing” as one pundit wrote, “you could hang in the Metropolitan Museum of Art” – that had experts predicting that McIlroy would go on to become the greatest golfer to emerge in the game since Tiger Woods. It was a prediction that seemed on course when he won the PGA Championship in 2012, then both the Open and the PGA Championship in 2014.

McIlroy, pictured having just won the Open in 2014 - Getty

Ten years on, it seems highly unlikely that he will match Woods’s total of 15 Majors, let alone Jack Nicklaus’s 18.

Many pundits were quick to draw a connection between his collapse at Pinehurst and the confusing state of his marriage to Erica Stoll, and the effect that may have had on his mental state.

McIlroy has had a particularly complicated time with the women in his life. And it has seldom ended well.

His childhood sweetheart was Holly Sweeney, whom he had met at the Holywood golf club when she was 14 and he was 16, staying together as he rose through the amateur ranks and turned professional. He would pick her up from school with his first BMW.

McIlroy told reporters that Sweeney knew him better than anyone in the world apart from his parents, saying she had kept his feet on the ground as his fame and success grew. They were planning to marry. But in 2011 he unceremoniously broke up with her after becoming enamoured with a Danish tennis star, Caroline Wozniacki, whom he’d met at a boxing match in Germany. Sweeney later talked of how she had been “crushed” when McIlroy told her he “fancied” Wozniacki as they watched her playing tennis on television.

McIlroy told reporters the couple’s split was “amicable” – less so perhaps for Sweeney. “It killed me,” she told the Irish Mirror. “I went away to Dubai as soon as we split up, so I didn’t have to look or think about it.”

The romance with Wozniacki blossomed in a highly public fashion. In 2012 McIlroy came on court during an exhibition match between Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova in Paris, exchanging a few shots with Sharapova before returning to his seat.

The following year, the couple announced their engagement. But just a month later, shortly after sending out wedding invitations to guests including Bill Clinton, the wedding, and the relationship, was abruptly cancelled – McIlroy breaking the news to his fiancée in a three-minute phone call.

McIlroy reportedly broke up with ex-fiancée Caroline Wozniacki in a three-minute phone call - Getty

Wozniacki later said that at first she thought the call was a joke. A few weeks earlier she had given an interview in which she said she was looking forward to having a baby, and days before the announcement McIlroy had posted a photograph of the view from Nobu restaurant in Monte Carlo where he and Wozniacki had been dining.

McIlroy issued a press statement saying “There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people.”

“The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had.”

A few months later, McIlroy met Meghan Markle, who having recently divorced her first husband, was on the hunt for people who could hasten her climb up the social ladder. McIlroy, who in short order had recently won the Open, and the PGA Championship in Kentucky, was in New York celebrating, and having split from the blonde Wozniacki, as Tom Bower, the author of a book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, put it, was “reported to be chasing brunettes”.

Markle happened to be in New York at the same time, and McIlroy nominated her for the Ice Bucket challenge, then all the rage, to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease. Apparently keen to promote her association with McIlroy, Meghan arranged for paparazzi pictures to be taken of her and McIlroy together and gushed about the golfer on her blog, The Tig: “He is a force who has the propensity to actually work hard and play hard, relishing intense practices to substantiate his title, embracing nights of sipping Opus One (his bold and impressive choice of wine) and indulging in group dinners at Cipriani for the balance, of course,” adding, “the most endearing quality of this man is his character, as real and honest as they come, appreciating a simple smile, never shunning a fan photo, enjoying a plate of pasta with veal ragu, and expressing a love for his parents that is rarely seen in men his age. Or at any age, to be honest. He is not just the real deal... he is real. And perhaps that is what makes him even more cherished.”

It took a report in the Irish Mirror to clarify the relationship was “strictly platonic”.

McIlroy had met Erica Stoll, the woman who would later become his wife, in 2012. McIlroy was competing at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois, and overslept and was going to be late for his tee-off time. Erica, who was working on PGA transportation, woke him and arranged a police escort to get him to the course in time.

The romance was slow to blossom. They married in 2017 at the 13th-century Ashford Castle in County Mayo, where Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder provided the entertainment. While the relationship with Wozniacki had been played out in the full glare of the media, with his marriage to Stoll, McIlroy declared a need for privacy. Fame was proving disagreeable.

He spoke of how when they met he was charmed by Stoll’s normalcy, contrasting it with his own lifestyle of private jets and fame. (He’d said much the same about his relationship with Holly Sweeney.)

“I feel in such a good place now. I don’t feel Erica wants to change me in any way. I can be myself around her. There’s no bulls---, no acting, no show.”

Golf, McIlroy once said, “is a part of my life that I take very seriously and I want to make the most of. But I have other purposes. I have the responsibility to be a good husband, a role model to people that might want to emulate me. That’s all a part of my purpose.”

In 2020 Erica gave birth to a daughter, Poppy, “the absolute love of their lives”.

McIlroy celebrates the win of the 2021 Fargo Wells Championship with Stoll and their daughter Poppy - Getty

But then in May, McIlroy filed for divorce, instructing the same lawyer, Thomas Sasser, who had overseen Tiger Woods’s divorce from Elin Nordegren, and who represented the model Gisele Bundchen when she divorced Tom Brady, the American football quarter-back .

Florida is a no-fault state for divorce, meaning neither spouse has to prove the other has done anything wrong. A month before their wedding, McIlroy and Stoll had drawn up a pre-nup. In his filing, McIlroy called for joint custody of the couple’s daughter.

But then came the sudden U-turn, just a few days before the US Open, with McIlroy issuing a statement reading: “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together.

“Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

(Students of McIlroy’s personal life, if not his golf, may have noticed the fleeting appearance in this story of the golf commentator Amanda Balionis, with whom McIlroy was reported to be romantically entangled, after “a body language expert” had noted that the golfer was “purring” during an interview with Balionis at the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month. Following McIlroy’s reconciliation with his wife, and his defeat at the US Open, Balionis pointedly tweeted a picture of herself in a swimsuit with the cryptic caption: “(mon) Tauk (sic) about off-week success.”

McIlroy is a hugely popular figure, both with the public and with journalists who follow him on the tour. He is an affable man, always ready to talk and who gives “good quote”, as well as presenting them with the opportunity to pose the perennial question every time he plays in a Major – “Can Rory finally break his duck?” To which the answer for the past 10 years has been: ‘no’.

In a world where many top players seem to be automatons, devoid of personality, McIlroy has a surfeit of it. He is a thoughtful man, who has pondered long and hard on the pressures of the sport and how best to cope with them, talking about the need to not to be affected by the noise around him from social media and commentary, locking his phone in the drawer for the duration of big competitions.

“The more time I’ve spent in the spotlight, the more uncomfortable I’ve become with it. I used to love the adulation, but now I crave anonymity.”

He has described his life as “a journey of personal growth and development and trying to be the best golfer I could be, and the best person I could be. The moment you stop wanting to learn it’s not a great place to be.

“It’s forced me to embrace difficulty, to embrace impediments in my way I used to shy away from. I don’t seek out failure, but if it comes I welcome it.”

He has spoken of being a “big follower of Stoicism”, the Hellenistic school of philosophy, that teaches that while we can’t control what happens we can always control how we respond, and how everything that happens to you in life is an opportunity to practise excellence or virtue.

The Roman Emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius is a particular favourite. At last year’s Ryder Cup, where Europe defeated the US team, McIlroy paid tribute to the philosopher, with whom he seems to be on first name terms, as being instrumental in his own performance. “If anyone was going to get in my head it was Marcus.”

But Stoicism has not always dampened what can sometimes seem like a short fuse. At that same competition, McIlroy got involved in a bust-up in the car-park, and had to be restrained by his team-mate Shane Lowry.

Then there was the speedy, graceless departure from the US Open.

“No cursory remark to the media,” Oliver Brown wrote in his Telegraph column, “no runner’s-up appearance at the trophy ceremony, and, most damningly, no word of congratulations to the champion Bryson DeChambeau.

“McIlroy’s exit was unforgivably petulant in a game as bound by codes of honour as golf.” McIlroy, Brown went on, “looked less like golf’s outstanding ambassador than a cranky man-child swept up in his own melodrama.”

In the wake of his defeat, McIlroy spoke of how he intended to take a few weeks away from golf “to process everything” and build himself back up for his next two competitions, his defence of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick in July 11-14, and, critically, The Open at Royal Troon, which begins a few days later. One thing is certain, once again, the big story of the competition will be: “Can Rory finally break his duck?”

It’s a question McIlroy will be spending the next few weeks seriously asking himself.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.