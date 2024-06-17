'It is really exciting news for Brighton'

[Getty Images]

Brighton are getting a "key asset" by appointing Fabian Hurzeler as their new manager - that is the view of St Pauli fan Tom, who is originally from Solihull but now lives in the local area.

By joining the Seagulls, 31-year-old Hurzeler has become the youngest ever full-time boss of a Premier League team.

He guided St Pauli to the Bundesliga 2 title last season, winning 20 of their 34 matches in the process.

"It is an exciting brand of football which the St Pauli fans have fell in love with over the last 18 months or so," Tom told BBC Radio 5 Live. "They will be devastated to lose him because they have gone sky high since he joined.

"It was looking like an exciting season ahead with him at the helm, it is looking more uncertain now he has gone. But Brighton are getting a real key asset, one of the youngest Premier League managers ever so it is really, really exciting news for Brighton and not so good for St Pauli."

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has spoken of Hurzeler's style aligning with that of the club and Tom feels he has a personality that the fans will take to.

"I go back to earlier in the season when St Pauli were playing in the DFB Pokal, and he was sent off and he went and sat in the stands with the fans watching the match. Not down the tunnel, he was in the stands with the ultras.

"The fans love him, they still do, I don't think they will feel too hard about him going because he has given so much to the club and put them in their best position for a long time.

"Let's see if he can produce the same results for Brighton as he has done for St Pauli - I really hope so for them."