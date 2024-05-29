‘It’s Really Early’ – Fabrizio Romano Unveils Man Utd’s Stance on Arsenal, PSG Target

This summer, there’s quite a bit of excitement about Désiré Doué, the standout player from Stade Rennais. Big clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain appear eager to secure the talented Frenchman.

During the 2023-24 season, the teenager showed up in 43 matches in various competitions, managing to score four goals and provide six assists. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the teenager remains contracted with Rennes until 2026.

The latest information comes from transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano, who reported new details regarding Manchester United’s interest in Doué.

“We’ve seen them linked, along with many other clubs, with Rennes wonderkid Désiré Doué, who is doing fantastic with his performances in Ligue 1,” Romano wrote in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

“Honestly, though, I could mention six or seven clubs interested in Doué – interest is strong, but it’s really early. So we have to be patient on this one. For sure, interest is there from several countries as he’s considered a top, top talent.”

A new report indicates that Rennes are likely to ask for more than £35 million, along with significant additional payments, if they decide to sell the young player this summer.

Last summer, the Ligue 1 team sold Jeremy Doku to Manchester City for £56 million and Doué, who’s still progressing, is seen as having even more potential. It’ll be intriguing to see whether this rising star makes the move to the Premier League or chooses another path.