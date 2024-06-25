[Getty Images]

Aston Villa podcast host Justin Hawthorne spoke to BBC Radio Merseyside about what Everton can expect from new signing Tim Iroegbunam:

"He's a potential little star, to be honest. He never played a lot of football at Aston Villa, but I think that's mainly down to where we found ourselves last season. He came into our under-21s and established himself as a real standout.

"I don't think he's fully nailed down what his main attributes are. You'll find he's decent on the ball, good at running through the lines and has a decent passing range. He's very energetic and gets up and down the pitch. He would add something to most mid-table Premier League teams.

"It's a good addition to the squad and a good move for Tim. I don't think he would have played a lot next season, so I think it's a really clever move."

Listen to the full interview with Hawthorne here