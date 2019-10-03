Real-life superhero? Saquon Barkley says a mythical place helped him recover from ankle injury

We’ve long suspected New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley of being a superhero on the field. The way he effortlessly finds holes in the defense, shrugs off would-be tacklers and zooms past defenders calls to mind Captain America, Thor ... or even another hero.

Barkley may have blown his cover Thursday, saying a trip to Wakanda helped him recover from his ankle injury quickly.

I asked @saquon how it’s possible for his body to already be moving like that after injury.

He jokingly responded: “I went to Wakanda” https://t.co/SlN7lG1RDN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 3, 2019

Wakanda is the fictional — at least, we think — country where Marvel superhero Black Panther is from. Wakanda is known for being one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world. That would explain how Barkley was able to get back on the field so quickly.

The 22-year-old Barkley was expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 3. Barkley missed the team’s Week 4 game, but has put in work on the field prior to Week 5. Even if he’s unable to return Sunday, Barkley doesn’t seem too far away.

It’s quite the recovery for the best running back in the game. Even if he didn’t go to Wakanda, Barkley’s still a superhero as far as we’re concerned. Even Wolverine would be envious of Barkley’s healing abilities.

