Do we realize what could soon happen in college sports?

The larger theater of conference realignment is creating so many absurd scenarios and realities as we speak. The very real possibility that the Big Ten might expand to 20 schools if the Pac-12 dies is at the top of the list. The Big Ten might add Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and California if the Pac-12 splinters and becomes extinct. That would be a seismic development in college sports, one year after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten.

So many aspects of college sports would change, and in the course of time, we’re going to tackle those various subjects … but we can’t hit all of those topics in one shot. We have to do this one subject at a time.

In this piece, we’ll focus on the specific matter of the Big Ten football schedule.

It will need to be thrown into the garbage bin. USC’s new conference will have to sit down and start fresh in constructing its new schedule.

Let’s walk through this tangled, dizzying, absurd process:

THE SAD PART

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and his team did a great job formulating the Big Ten football schedule for 2024 and 2025. People throughout the Big Ten felt the schedule achieved balance while handling USC’s travel schedule quite reasonably. The schedule demonstrated a combination of flexibility and balance. The top schools were not given horribly difficult schedules, which is something USC clearly wanted. It was a very good schedule with a lot of forward thinking.

It will now have to be scrapped if the Pac-12 dies and two to four Pac-12 schools enter the Big Ten.

2024

One would assume that since Colorado’s entry into the Big 12 is effective next year, in 2024, any more Pac-12 departures will also apply to 2024.

However, this looming possibility does leave open the slim chance that ESPN might intervene to give the Pac-12 a one-year “life preserver” media deal so that Fox — ESPN’s chief competitor — doesn’t get its hands on four Pac-12 schools in a 20-team Big Ten.

Stop and contemplate this possibility: If the Pac-12 dies and the Oregon-Washington-Stanford-Cal quartet joins the Big Ten in 2024, while the Four Corners schools (Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Utah) all join the Big 12, that will mean that in 2024, at least 14 Power Five schools will change conferences.

14!

Texas, Oklahoma, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, Oregon State.

Insanity. It is remarkable that the power brokers in college sports could not put the brakes on realignment and prevent this level of instability and upheaval … assuming ESPN doesn’t provide an 11th-hour rescue plan for the Pac-12.

2025

If there is any lingering doubt about realignment for the 2024 college football season and the 2024-2025 college sports cycle, it is obvious that any mass migration will definitely be in effect for 2025.

Since the Big Ten created a two-year schedule grid for 2024 and 2025 — with the 2026-2027 grid to be revealed later — it’s clear that the Big Ten cannot go forward with this two-year grid if Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal are coming in.

THE BIG 20

If the Big Ten expands to 20, it would likely have a West Division and an East Division, because there would now be six West Coast schools in the conference who would naturally play each other to cut down on travel costs and reduce logistical headaches. However, this means that schools currently in the western part of the Midwest — Nebraska most of all, also Iowa and Wisconsin and Illinois — could have to travel more than Ohio State and Penn State. That’s a problem for the Big Ten.

ALTERNATIVES

Keep in mind that the Big Ten planned to eliminate divisions in its 2024-2025 football schedules. Divisions might need to come back if Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and Cal are brought aboard. However, maybe there’s an alternative way to handle a Big 20.

Maybe the Big Ten would handle 20 teams with three pods of six to seven teams. The Big Ten could have its western pod with the six Pac-12 schools. Then it could have a midwestern pod with Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue. The eastern pod would be Rutgers, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State, and Penn State. Most conference games would involve these pods, with rotating games played outside the pods.

PERFECT NAMES FOR TWO BIG TEN DIVISIONS

If the Big Ten does expand to 20 teams, and it feels it has to bring back divisions, we have the perfect names for the two divisions: The Big Ten and the Pac-10.

The Big 10’s traditional teams go in one division, while the Pac-12 schools plus Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota go in the other division.

Oh, but we’re just getting started here.

How about this next detail as the kicker?

BIG TEN VERSUS PAC-10 IN THE ROSE BOWL

The 10-team Big Ten division champion versus the 10-team Pac-10 division champion in the Rose Bowl for the Big Ten (Big 20) Championship Game.

It would be perfect.

We all thought the traditional Rose Bowl was dead when USC and UCLA moved to the Big Ten, but an expansion to 20 teams creates the possibility of re-imagining the Big 20 as a Big Ten versus Pac-10 split, with the conference title game in Pasadena.

It won’t be January 1 — that is gone forever — but an early-December meeting between West and Midwest could resurrect the Rose Bowl. It would be amazing, and it might just be a possibility if the Big Ten expands to 20 teams.

USC TRAVEL HEADACHES REDUCED

USC’s travel problems instantly become a lot less severe in the Big Ten if the conference expands to 20. That would be the most welcome part of a revision to the Big Ten football schedule, even though that schedule (as we noted above) was well-received by just about everyone in the conference.

USC VS OREGON VS WASHINGTON

USC did not play Oregon or Washington in 2021 and 2022, due to the rotations in the Pac-12 schedule. Big Ten expansion to 20 teams would almost certainly put USC, Oregon and Washington on the annual schedule as regular schedule partners. They would therefore play annually without interruption.

USC-CAL

USC-Cal, a long-running rivalry with deep West Coast roots, would continue in a Big 20. Rivalry saved.

USC-STANFORD

USC-Stanford, also a historic Pac-12 matchup between two California-based schools, would live on in the new Big 20. Let’s see if the Pac-12 dies. That death would enable the USC-Stanford game to live on well into the future.

