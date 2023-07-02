The reality of recruiting against Midwestern schools is now different for USC

When USC was still firmly entrenched in the Pac-12, the idea of Ohio State or Michigan plucking a big recruit from the Trojans was not pleasant, but it didn’t carry overly severe consequences. The Trojans didn’t spend most of their season competing against OSU or Michigan.

They often met the Buckeyes or Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Times are different now.

The Class of 2024 at USC will play exclusively in the Big Ten. Midwestern recruiting battles will hit differently, as USC analyst Tim Prangley explained:

“I am very high on Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, at 6-3 and 230 pounds from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California,” Prangley told us. “As much as USC can use him, having to face him at Notre Dame or Ohio State for the next three to four years is not something I want to see. Kyngstonn was named All-CIF Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 111 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 8.5 TFLs. He is intuitive and always around the ball, which led to an interception, two fumble recoveries, and a lot of havoc for opposing offenses. He hits hard and blows up plays even when he doesn’t finish. He’s athletic and quick for his size and sheds blockers well. This is not the guy we want as the centerpiece for our main rival, and what clearly is shaping up to be our new big rival in Columbus.”

USC needs to keep Viliamu-Asa far from the state of Ohio.

