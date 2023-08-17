Reality Check: Texas’ quarterback battle ended in the spring

There is no quarterback controversy at Texas. Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback, and it’s highly unlikely that will change.

For those not paying attention, Quinn Ewers is having a very strong offseason. Aside from the highlight plays and improvement in accuracy, Ewers is taking ownership of leadership and making the team his own. He is comfortable in the system and firmly grasps the offense.

On top of the above points, head coach Steve Sarkisian has already decided the race for starting quarterback. He did that in April. Sarkisian said the following about the position following Quinn Ewers’ strong spring.

“I think it’s pretty clear to say that Quinn’s our quarterback, and we feel good about that.”

Sarkisian decisively shut down the quarterback race in mid-April, and frankly nothing has changed. I wouldn’t expect him to go to another quarterback if Ewers struggles either.

Despite some struggles last season, Sarkisian allowed his quarterback to work through his slump with a good backup quarterback in Hudson Card. In addition, it’s unlikely we’ll see a slump like the second half of Ewers’ 2023 season again.

There is no quarterback controversy in Texas, and there never was one. This team is Quinn’s team. Ewers will look to prove that Sarkisian made the right call.

