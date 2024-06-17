The reality behind Atletico Madrid links to Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher in recent days, and it emerged today that Los Rojiblancos have now been in contact with the England international.

The 24-year-old has a market value of around €50m, and the Blues are reportedly not ruling out a sale for him either. Atletico Madrid have identified Gallagher as a midfielder which fits their requirements, Matteo Moretto has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, and have even opened talks with Chelsea. However given Chelsea’s demands, the deal has thus far gone no further, with Moretto describing it as ‘difficult’ for Los Rojiblancos.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid’s interest in Connor Gallagher is REAL. He’s the player they’re looking for, along with other options. Chelsea wants a lot of money. Atleti have held talks, but the asking price is high, and it's very difficult. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @caughtoffside] pic.twitter.com/yr6JhqCe54 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 17, 2024

Not since Alvaro Morata arrived back in Spain from his spell at Chelsea have Atletico taken a big-money player from the Premier League, and the Madrid giants have been much more frugal since the pandemic. It does seem a long shot for them to be able to spend €50m this summer on any player, let alone a position that isn’t necessarily a top priority, even if they are trying to rebuild.