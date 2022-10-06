It’s ‘realistic’ Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier will play Week 5

[autotag]The Seattle Seahawks revealed some good news on Wednesday when coach Pete Carroll provided an injury update on defensive end, L.J. Collier. Collier was designated to return to practice and has a chance to play Sunday in New Orleans against the Saints.

“Yes, it’s realistic,” Caroll told reporters during his press conference. “He’s got to put together a great week.”

Collier has been on the Seahawks’ injured reserve since the start of the season with an elbow injury. The defensive end had three weeks to practice before he needed to be activated, but he was called up sooner than later.

“Generally, we’d like to go a couple weeks getting the guy back,” Carroll continued. “He’s been working very hard and it’s an elbow injury. It’s not his legs and all that. He’s in really good shape right now. So, we got to see what happens though.

“We’ll see how the week goes.”

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire