Realistic QB options for the Bucs in 2023

Tom Brady is gone, for good this time, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are left with a massive question mark at the game’s most important position heading into the 2023 offseason.

The Bucs’ salary cap situation will likely prevent them from pursuing a big-ticket replacement like Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers, and might even price them out of mid-level options like Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

If that ends up being the case, here’s a look at the most realistic options for the Bucs’ starting quarterback role in 2023:

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns last season to hold them over until Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension ended, and he performed admirably during that stretch. In fact, he outperformed Watson once he finally took a backseat later in the year.

Brissett has played well in his last two games against Todd Bowles’ defense, including an overtime win over the Bucs in Cleveland last year. Tampa Bay’s decision-makers are likely to remember that.

He won’t move the needle for a lot of Bucs fans, but none of these economical options likely will. But he’s efficient, with plenty of successful starting experience, and he’ll probably come cheap. Those are three boxes the Bucs will be looking to check in this search.

Baker Mayfield

The former No. 1 overall pick has obviously fallen from that perch, but he played his worst football when trying to play through injury, and he hasn’t had much help since he was jettisoned by the Browns in favor of selling the farm for Watson.

Mayfield struggled with a terrible Carolina Panthers team for most of 2022, then was forced into starting action just hours after being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, leading them to a dramatic comeback win in front of a national audience.

He’s still just 27 years old, and will have quite the chip on his shoulder. He’s a high-energy guy who would be entertaining at the very least, and still has enough upside to be a pleasant surprise, especially for the money.

Kyle Trask

This is the easiest option for the Bucs, who spent a second-round pick on Trask two years ago, but made him a healthy scratch for almost every game of his career so far.

The former Florida Gator hasn’t had much of a chance to shine, with the Bucs preferring the experience of Blaine Gabbert (and his familiarity with the Bruce Arians/Byron Leftwich offense) as Brady’s backup. That offense is gone now, as are Brady (retired) and Gabbert (free agent), leaving Trask as the only quarterback currently under contract for 2023.

That contract is a cheap rookie deal that still has two years left on it, and now’s the perfect time for Trask to get a real chance to prove himself, while finally getting some reps with the first-team offense. The Bucs owe it to themselves to at least find out what they really have in Trask, regardless of whether or not they bring in another veteran to challenge him for the starting job.

What about the draft?

The Bucs are currently set to pick 19th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, so if they want one of this year’s top passers, they’ll have to trade up. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are both top-10 locks, while Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are likely to come off the board in that range, as well.

If the Bucs want to make a bold move up the board, it would likely be for either Young or Stroud, both of whom have the polish and pro-ready skill set to be immediate starters in the NFL. If Richardson or Levis happened to slide close enough to Tampa Bay’s spot, they could make a shorter jump to land either of them.

Outside of those four, the Bucs aren’t likely to find a quarterback prospect in this class who can start right away. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is coming off a late-season torn ACL, and he’ll be a 25-year-old rookie as he works his way back to full strength. Stanford’s Tanner McKee, BYU’s Jaren Hall, and the rest of this year’s quarterback class won’t move the needle any more than Trask would.

