Realistic predictions for every Saints rookie draft pick in 2022

The New Orleans Saints drafted five players in the 2022 NFL draft. Obviously, when a player gets drafted you want them to have immediate success and become a starter in year one. What is important to realize is that every player’s journey is different and people need time to grow. With that being said, some teams need players to jump ahead of the curve and provide solid depth. The Saints are going to be one of those teams this year.

Luckily for each of the draft picks this year, there is a path to a starting role for all of them. Some paths harder than others, however. Not everyone needs to make it all the way there, but some do in reality. Here is what every Saints draft pick needs to do to avoid being called a ‘bust’ in year one:

WR Chris Olave

Olave has not necessarily the easiest, but the most obvious path to a successful rookie season. He joins the Saints roster as the best deep threat on the roster from snap one. He has track speed and impressive route running, will allow Jameis Winston to get the most out of his arm as possible. The Saints did trade up for him though, so expectations around the league will impact that. He does have the benefit of playing with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry who will each force attention from the defense as well, opening the field up for Olave.

Between the NFL’s top three rookie receivers last season the average was 83 catches, 1,128 yards, and eight touchdowns. Of course, the crowded receiving room will make it harder for Olave to reach those numbers. The number I would look to for Olave to be closer to what we saw from Brandin Cooks in his rookie year. Before getting injured, Cooks was on pace for 85 catches, 880 yards, and five touchdowns. Cooks was playing with Marques Colston and Kenny Stills beside him that season.

LT Trevor Penning

With the departure of Terron Armstead, selecting an offensive lineman was a must. By the time got around to their second pick in the first round, Penning was the best available. Penning is unlikely to be ready to start from day one, as he was always going to be more of a project player. James Hurst will be a serviceable tackle while Penning adjusts. If Penning can replace Hurst in the starting lineup and be a clear better option, it will be a successful rookie season. He needs to make it clear that the Saints would not have been better off just using Hurst all season and then taking a tackle in the 2023 draft.

CB Alontae Taylor

The selection of Taylor was a little confusing for people during the draft, as the Saints seem to have plenty of snaps accounted for already at the corner position and young talent at that. There is the chance that Taylor gets moved around the defense all season long, as his skill set allows him to be viable at any defensive back position. For season one, at least, Taylor will have to be a very good special teamer as well as finding his way into the rotation at corner to make his selection make a little more sense. Taylor himself believes that he can compete for a starting job in year one, but that may a little too hopeful. The Saints did start a rookie all season long a year ago, however.

LB D'Marco Jackson

As a fifth round player, Jackson will likely not be asked to be a regular contributor at linebacker. There is a hole for some snaps there, however. With Kwon Alexander still unsigned, someone will need to fill that role of a weak side linebacker. D’Marco getting a real number of those snaps will be more than just having a successful season. Jackson has a similar athletic profile to Alexander, so it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Saints find themselves viewing him as a worthy replacement at some point this season. Realistically, Jackson should focus on being a solid special teamer. That is how most linebackers find themselves sticking around the Saints for a while.

DL Jordan Jackson

The last draft pick for the Saints this year was the defensive lineman out of the Air Force Academy. Most sixth round picks really just want to stay on the roster of the team that draft them, but the Saints really do utilize young defensive linemen in the rotation. Josiah Bronson had 156 snaps in 2021, Malcolm Roach had 253 snaps in 2020, Shy Tuttle had 340 snaps in 2019. Those are three straight years where undrafted rookies found themselves getting worked. There should be some expectation of Jackson to be able to work into the rotation if the Saints felt compelled to spend a selection on him when they normally settle for undrafted talent.

