Realistic free-agent targets for the Rams at every position

Free agency is nearly here, with the start of the new league year coming on March 15. The Los Angeles Rams probably won’t be one of the more active teams this year, likely focusing on A) re-signing their own players and B) trimming their roster to free up cap space.

That being said, there are still going to be free agents available that the Rams can afford – and may actually consider signing. Don’t expect a big splash like last year when they landed Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, but each position has at least a few realistic targets for Los Angeles this offseason.

Here are some names to watch ahead of free agency.

Quarterback

Taylor Heinicke

Marcus Mariota

Gardner Minshew

The Rams need a backup quarterback if they don’t re-sign Baker Mayfield, and there will be a few veteran options on the market this offseason – none of whom will break the bank. Heinicke and Mariota were both starters at one point last season and Minshew filled in for Jalen Hurts late, so all are capable of being No. 2 quarterbacks on an NFL roster.

Running back

Jerick McKinnon

D’Ernest Johnson

Jeff Wilson Jr.

McKinnon would be a nice complementary piece to Cam Akers with his receiving ability and one-cut running style. Johnson is more of a punishing runner who can pick up yards between the tackles and along the goal line, while Wilson is a speedy slasher with home run-hitting ability in the open field.

Wide receiver

Marvin Jones Jr.

Robert Woods

Odell Beckham Jr.

Mecole Hardman

There’s no way the Rams pay big money for a wide receiver this offseason, even if they trade Allen Robinson – not that there’s a wideout really worth a huge contract this year. Beckham is the one who could command a bigger contract in free agency, but Jones and Hardman both have downfield speed and Woods is, well, familiar.

Tight end

Irv Smith Jr.

Mike Gesicki

Austin Hooper

Smith has dealt with injuries during his career, limiting his production and impact. But the Rams could get him for cheap and use him as a No. 2 tight end alongside Tyler Higbee, assuming they don’t move on from the veteran first.

Gesicki wasn’t a fit at all in Mike McDaniel’s offense but at least he stayed healthy in a contract year. He’s a big slot receiver who can open up an offense vertically. Hooper is more of a safety valve but also a capable receiver as an inline tight end.

Offensive guard

Isaac Seumalo

Dalton Risner

Will Hernandez

Seumalo is both a realistic target and an ideal one. If the Rams don’t re-sign David Edwards, Seumalo could replace him at guard and improve the offensive line pretty considerably.

Risner would be a solid fall-back option at guard after putting together a solid 2022 campaign. Hernandez is a former 34th overall pick who still has some ability after starting 13 games fo the Cardinals last season.

Center

Ethan Pocic

Connor McGovern

Garrett Bradbury

Pocic is another realistic and ideal target for the Rams along the offensive line. He’d be an upgrade over Brian Allen if Los Angeles cuts him, bringing more as a pass blocker than Allen does.

McGovern is a much bigger center at 6-foot-4, which may be what the Rams need in the middle. Bradbury can get overpowered in pass protection but there’s still a good skill set to work with.

Offensive tackle

Taylor Lewan

Donovan Smith

Kelvin Beachum

Lewan and Smith are two studs who were released by their teams this offseason, though they’re both near the ends of their careers. Neither would be a real long-term option but as a bridge tackle in the event that Joe Noteboom is moved, both players would make sense.

The same applies to Beachum, who will be 34 this season.

Defensive line

Khalen Saunders

Jerry Tillery

Matt Ioannidis

Morgan Fox

The Rams will probably try to sign either Greg Gaines or A’Shawn Robinson before looking at outside options but if they can’t keep either one, there will be players available in free agency.

Tillery is a former first-round pick who has not panned out in the NFL, but he has the length to be a 5-technique in the Rams’ scheme, similar to the role Fox played when he was with the Rams.

Outside linebacker

Jadeveon Clowney

Yannick Ngakoue

Melvin Ingram

Justin Houston

Bud Dupree

Shaq Lawson

Kyle Van Noy

Fortunately for the Rams, there will be plenty of veteran pass rushers available in free agency, which is arguably their biggest position of need. Clowney might be at the top of their list because of his skill set as a pass rusher and run defender.

Houston and Ingram would both make a lot of sense as one-year options; Houston had 9.5 sacks last season despite playing less than half of Baltimore’s defensive snaps.

Van Noy offers a little bit of versatility as an inside linebacker and edge rusher.

Inside linebacker

Anthony Barr

Germaine Pratt

Kyzir White

Don’t expect the Rams to be aggressive in their pursuit of a replacement for Bobby Wagner. They don’t often make inside linebacker a priority, and this year won’t be any different.

Barr is a versatile linebacker who can play off the ball and rush the passer, while Pratt is very comfortable and capable in coverage, which would go well with Ernest Jones’ ability. White is an average linebacker with experience as a starter.

Cornerback

Jonathan Jones

Byron Murphy Jr.

Mike Hughes

It’s admittedly not a great cornerback class for a team with limited cap space, but Jones, Murphy and Hughes could all be options. All three can play in the slot or outside, which is the type of versatility the Rams have with Jalen Ramsey.

Murphy and Jones might price themselves out of the Rams’ range but if Ramsey leaves, perhaps they’ll be more willing to spend at this position to replace him.

Safety

John Johnson III

Nasir Adderley

Juan Thornhill

Donovan Wilson

Another familiar face for the Rams, Johnson will be released by the Browns and become a free agent. A reunion would make sense for Los Angeles, but only at the right price.

Adderley and Thornhill are centerfield-type safeties who can help the Rams in coverage if Nick Scott leaves, while Wilson is more of a box defense in the mold of Taylor Rapp, who’s also a free agent.

