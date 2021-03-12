Realistic free-agent targets for Rams at each position

Given their salary cap situation, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t going to be big spenders in free agency this year. They’ll attempt to re-sign many of their own pending free agents – players such as Austin Blythe, Troy Hill and Morgan Fox – but bringing in high-priced outside players will prove challenging.

Going position by position, we highlighted realistic targets for the Rams at each spot heading into free agency. While some of these players will cost the Rams a fair amount, they’re not expected to be the top players available at their respective positions.

From quarterback to safety, here are realistic targets for the Rams in each position group.

Quarterback

Robert Griffin III Brett Hundley

In all likelihood, the Rams are not going to sign a free-agent quarterback. They're content with Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, though they could look to add another young, developmental player late in the draft. Hundley and Griffin have the mobility Sean McVay likes at QB, but neither offers much upside.

Running back

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Johnson Tevin Coleman James White

When McVay was hired in 2017, he brought in Lance Dunbar as a receiving threat out of the backfield. Johnson is a good receiver in the mold of Dunbar, as is White. Coleman brings a nice physical element, as well as breakaway speed, if the Rams are looking to add a veteran presence alongside Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson. Xavier Jones should be able to handle RB3 duties, though.

Wide receiver

John Ross John Brown Marvin Jones Jr. Nelson Agholor Breshad Perriman Damiere Byrd

All offseason, McVay and Les Snead have talked about adding explosive players to the offense – players who can stretch the field vertically. Every player on this list can do that, and all of them should be within the Rams' price range. Jones would be an ideal target, reuniting him with Matthew Stafford in L.A. He possesses good speed, leaping ability and route running at a reasonable cost given his age. Perriman is also intriguing thanks to his combination of size and speed.

Tight end

Delanie Walker Tyler Kroft

Tight end isn't a huge priority for the Rams, with Tyler Higbee maintaining his role as TE1. But Gerald Everett and Johnny Mundt (RFA) are both free agents, and Brycen Hopkins essentially didn't play last year. Walker is a great blocker and capable receiver, as is Kroft. Neither would cost the Rams all that much, either.

Offensive line

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

C David Andrews C Austin Reiter C Alex Mack C/G Nick Easton G Larry Warford G Kevin Zeitler G Trai Turner OT Mitchell Schwartz OT Rick Wagner OT Riley Reiff

If the Rams re-sign Austin Blythe, they technically don't need to add a new starter anywhere on the O-line. But if he leaves, that opens the door at center and possibly guard, if the Rams would consider moving Austin Corbett to center. Zeitler and Turner would be great targets at guard. At tackle, the Rams seem content with Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein, but neither is guaranteed to be on the team in 2021 – though they're both highly likely to be back. There are some good tackles who just got released recently for the Rams to consider, namely Schwartz.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

DE Denico Autry DE Shelby Harris DE Lawrence Guy DE/OLB Solomon Thomas DE/OLB Adrian Clayborn

Michael Brockers is on the trade block, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB, causing some to speculate whether the Rams might be eyeing a change on the interior. Autry is a consistent player who can also rush the passer, while Harris is a quality 5-technique. Thomas could potentially contribute at DE and OLB, as could Clayborn, who played for Raheem Morris in Atlanta.

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Anthony Walker K.J. Wright Kwon Alexander Kyle Van Noy Raekwon McMillan Avery Williamson

Arguably the team's biggest position of need, the Rams must add help at linebacker this offseason. There are a lot of players available who could be upgrades over Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young, including plenty in the team's price range. Van Noy is one of the top linebackers available for the Rams, possessing the ability to play off the ball and rush the passer. Alexander is a hot-and-cold player with great speed and athleticism, but also tackling issues. Wright would be a one-year stopgap until the Rams can find a younger solution for the long-term.

Edge rusher

(AP Photo/Leon Halip)

Romeo Okwara Jadeveon Clowney Justin Houston Melvin Ingram Takk McKinley Carlos Dunlap

Leonard Floyd and Samson Ebukam are both pending free agents, and the Rams don't necessarily have a proven starter at outside linebacker heading into 2021 – besides maybe Justin Hollins. They have Hollins, Obo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis and Derek Rivers, but help is clearly needed. All the players listed above have been starters in the past and could add some juice to the pass rush. Clowney would be on the high end of the price spectrum, with Okwara slightly below him, but both players would be highly impactful.

Defensive back

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Brian Poole CB K’Waun Williams CB Mike Hilton CB Justin Coleman DB Desmond King DB Damontae Kazee

The Rams have three pending free agents in the secondary with John Johnson, Troy Hill and Darious Williams (RFA). Williams should be back, but the other two aren't certain. And so the Rams could use some help at cornerback and possibly safety. King and Kazee are versatile defensive backs who can play both safety and the nickel role in the slot, while the other four are strictly slot corners. That will likely be the primary position of need in the secondary, assuming they re-sign Williams and keep him on the outside.

