What are realistic expectations for Robert Saleh’s rookie season with Jets?

Robert Saleh is just months away from getting his first real taste of what life as an NFL head coach is like.

Rookie minicamp provided Saleh with a glimpse of what lies ahead for him as he works to dig the Jets out of the bottom of the AFC East, but training camp and the preseason are where things start to get serious. Being an NFL head coach is no easy task and while Saleh seems to have the goods to be successful in the Big Apple, there is no telling what will happen until he is thrown into the fire.

Sometimes, unrealistic expectations are bestowed upon rookie head coaches. Saleh has already done a nice job breathing life back into a Jets organization that lacked any under Adam Gase’s reign, but that does not necessarily translate to success on the field — which is sometimes expected right off the bat with a new regime in place.

What can Jets fans realistically expect from Saleh in 2021? Here is a look at how last year’s rookie head coaches fared and how their experiences could mirror Saleh’s next season.

Joe Judge

Judge nearly led the Giants to an NFC East title in his first season at the helm, but his team still went 6-10 in a putrid division. The consensus is that the Giants took a step in the right direction under Judge last year, but the latest member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree to ascend to a top job would prefer a bit more consistency in 2021. Either way, Judge was thoroughly introduced to the ups and downs of being an NFL head coach in his first year on the job. It would not be a surprise if Saleh endures much of the same.

Matt Rhule

Rhule entered his first season with the Panthers with plenty of head coaching experience under his belt from his days at Baylor and Temple. That did not result in an instant turnaround in Carolina, though, as the Panthers went 5-11 and finished third in the AFC South. Missing Christian McCaffery for most of the season and inconsistent play from Teddy Bridgewater hindered Rhule's ability to get his team going in 2020. Rhule is no stranger to rebuilding projects and the Panthers stand to be a much-improved team in Rhule's second season running the show. The Jets will find out to what extent in Week 1.

Kevin Stefanski

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Stefanski had the most success of any rookie head coach last season, leading the Browns to their first postseason appearance in nearly two decades and a Wild Card win over the rival Steelers. Stefanski was billed as a bright play-caller throughout his tenure with the Vikings and that was on full display throughout 2020. Stefanski also won over Cleveland's locker room with his demeanor and brought a well-coached team to the field every Sunday. The Browns are heading in the right direction under Stefanski's watch after he laid a solid foundation for success in year one.

