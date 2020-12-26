Realistic expectations for Golden State this season

The Associated Press

Brandon Johnson joined Minnesota as a graduate transfer in this pandemic-altered season, the adjustment to Big Ten play made even more challenging by a recent ankle injury. Johnson went 8 for 9 from 3-point range - making all four of his attempts in overtime - and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds to lead Minnesota's late surge for a 102-95 upset victory over No. 4 Iowa on Friday night. Marcus Carr had 30 points on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range and eight assists, and Liam Robbins added 18 points and four blocks for the Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten).