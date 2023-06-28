What are realistic expectations for Ducks’ final recruiting ranking in 2024 class?

While one of the main attractions of recruiting in the world of college football is seeing which players your favorite team can land out of high school, an additional attraction for fans is the recruiting rankings that go along with it.

Football is a competitive sport, obviously, and it comes as no surprise that fans have grabbed onto that competition and used national recruiting rankings as a way to compare themselves to other schools, both nationally and in the conference.

We do it too. After nearly every commitment that Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks manage to secure, we head on over to 247Sports and look at the national recruiting rankings, taking a peek at where the team now stands in the grand hierarchy of it all.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 8 ranked class in 2024. They have been as high as No. 6 on that list over the past couple of months, but recruiting is a fluid game, and teams are moving up and down the leaderboard every day as players announce their commitments.

What I want to do here is take a look at what I think realistic expectations for the Ducks’ final 2024 recruiting ranking could be. There are a handful of 5-star players and a long list of 4-star players that Oregon is recruiting heavily, and should they commit to play in Eugene, then of course this could be the team’s greatest class of all time.

Is that realistic, though?

Likely not. So let’s go through some of the biggest names that the Ducks are targeting, and try to get an accurate prediction on where things will end up when all is said and done in the 2024 class, Lanning’s third official class in Eugene.

First, Some History

They always say that to figure out where you are going, you need to understand where you’ve been. For the Ducks, the team’s best recruiting finish has been close to a top-five national ranking, but not quite there just yet.

Mario Cristobal had the top-rated class in school history during the 2021 cycle, finishing sixth in the nation. His class in 2019 was also renowned, with a 7th-place finish. Dan Lanning’s first full class in 2023 finished No. 9, while his inaugural class in 2022 was No. 16. The Ducks have also had classes that finished 13th, 14th, 16th, and 19th over the past decade.

For context, Lanning’s ninth-ranked class in 2023 was about 15 points away from a top-five finish; Cristobal’s 2021 class was 4 points away from cracking the top five, and his 2019 class was about 6 points away.

What Constitutes a Top-Five Class?

(Photograph via Zachary Neel)

In the world of recruiting, the goalposts are constantly moving. It’s not as if the No. 1 ranked team in the nation has the same recruiting score each year, and if you get to 300.00 points on 247Sports you are locked in for a top-five finish. With each cycle comes a new rubric for how teams measure up.

To get a better idea of things, though, let’s look at some averages over the last decade.

Class No. 1 Team Score No. 5 Team Score 2023 Alabama 327.65 Ohio State 288.99 2022 Texas A&M 333.13 Texas 289.04 2021 Alabama 327.80 Clemson 291.17 2020 Georgia 313.16 Ohio State 294.92 2019 Alabama 317.52 LSU 284.94 2018 Georgia 323.31 Alabama 289.94 2017 Alabama 323.87 Michigan 296.03 2016 Alabama 302.04 Ole Miss 281.69 2015 Alabama 311.10 LSU 284.37 2014 Alabama 319.71 Texas 278.08

With those numbers in place, you can figure that you need a 247Sports score of 319.93 in order to secure a No. 1 ranked class, on average, and a score of at least 287.27 in order to have a top-five ranked class, on average.

It should be noted that in 2021, the Ducks’ highest-rated class ever had a score of 287.67, so on average that would have been good enough for a top-five finish.

Where Oregon Currently Stands

Photo Courtesy of Jordan Anderson

As mentioned earlier, the Oregon Ducks currently have the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation, at least at the time that I’m writing this on Tuesday morning. By the time it gets published, they could move up a bit with a commitment, or move down a spot because someone jumped them. Recruiting rankings are very fluid.

Here’s the 2024 haul thus far:

4-star CB Ify Obidegwu

4-star S Aaron Flowers

4-star WR Jordan Anderson

4-star QB Michael Van Buren

4-star OT Fox Crader

4-star DL Xadavien Sims

4-star WR Dillon Gresham

4-star EDGE Jaxson Jones

4-star S Kingston Lopa

4-star DL Tionne Gray

4-star TE A.J. Pugliano

3-star QB Luke Moga

3-star OL Devin Brooks

3-star OT Trent Ferguson

3-star TE Jackson Ford

3-star WR Jack Ressler

That’s 16 commitments, with 11 of them being classified as blue-chip players. Not bad. On average, you will usually see about 25-30 commitments in a single class, so room is getting tight. Based on the players that the Ducks are targeting who are yet to announce their commitments, it’s very reasonable to believe that any more additions will be blue-chippers, and no more 3-star players will be taken.

With all of that being said, let’s take a look at some prospects who Oregon is targeting, and currently trending towards landing.

Trending Target: 5-star LB Justin Williams

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9945

National Ranking: 12

Position Ranking: 1

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 97.1%

Georgia Bulldogs — 1.0%

Texas A&M Aggies — <1%

Trending Target: 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9879

National Ranking: 8

Position Ranking: 1

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 70.5%

Arizona Wildcats — 9.3%

Notre Dame Fighting Irish — 4.0%

Tennessee Volunteers — 2.7%

Trending Target: 5-star DL Aydin Breland

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9807

National Ranking: 6

Position Ranking: 2

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 23.9%

Georgia Bulldogs — 20.9%

Miami Hurricanes — 15.0%

Texas A&M Aggies — 10.0%

Trending Target: 5-star OT Brandon Baker

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9879

National Ranking: 23

Position Ranking: 1

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 89.0%

USC Trojans — 3.5%

Georgia Bulldogs — 1.7%

Texas Longhorns — 1.1%

Trending Target: 4-star RB Nathaniel Frazier

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9684

National Ranking: 58

Position Ranking: 4

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 29.7%

Alabama Crimson Tide — 25.9%

USC Trojans — 11.4%

Georgia Bulldogs — 9.5%

Trending Target: 4-star LB Kamar Mothudi

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9206

National Ranking: 173

Position Ranking: 17

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 95.6%

Utah Utes — 1.8%

Washington Huskies — 1.1%

Trending Target: 4-star IOL Preston Taumua

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9155

National Ranking: 200

Position Ranking: 8

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 89.3%

Arizona Wildcats — 4.4%

Nebraska Cornhuskers — 2.8%

Auburn Tigers — 2.4%

Trending Target: 4-star OT JacQawn McRoy

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9313

National Ranking: 60

Position Ranking: 3

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 94.3%

Kentucky Wildcats — 1.6%

Arkansas Razorbacks — 1.4%

Trending Target: 4-star LB Dylan Williams

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9306

National Ranking: 175

Position Ranking: 17

Crystal Ball: Oregon Ducks

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

USC Trojans — 62.6%

Oregon Ducks — 34.4%

Trending Target: 3-star RB Da'Juan Riggs

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.8693

National Ranking: 847

Position Ranking: 64

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 93.2%

Pittsburgh Panthers — 2.8%

Minnesota Golden Gophers — 2.4%

Trending Target: 4-star LB Brayden Platt

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9132

National Ranking: 73

Position Ranking: 8

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oregon Ducks — 83.7%

Oklahoma Sooners — 4.9%

USC Trojans — 2.6%

UCLA Bruins — 2.1%

Where That Gets Us

If the Ducks are able to get those 11 players I just mentioned to commit in the 2024 class, they will be well on their way to having the best recruiting class in school history. Of course, going 11-for-11 on that list may not happen, but you can reasonably assume that Oregon will at least land 8 or 9 of them.

Plugging 9 of those players — I excluded Nate Frazier and Aydin Breland — into the 247Sports Class Calculator, it gives the Ducks a score of 284.45 with 27 recruits. Compared to the school record score of 287.27 in 2021, that’s not bad. If you add commitments from both Frazier and Breland, the score rises to 295.52.

For now, let’s keep the 284.45 number, but then also consider that there are prospects who the Ducks are recruiting hard, but not currently trending for. We’ve learned over the last couple of years that Dan Lanning should not be considered out of the race until pen hits paper. Think about Peyton Bowens, Matayo Uiagalelei, Josh Conerly, or Nyckoles Harbor; all were 5-star players who either ended up as Ducks, or strongly considered committing to Oregon when they weren’t viewed as Oregon leans early on in the process.

Could that happen again? It’s entirely possible. Let’s look at some long-shot recruits who the Ducks have been targeting this cycle, not currently favored to pick Oregon.

Long-shot Target: 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons

this make you think. pic.twitter.com/fx7Y5JzfZb — Colin Simmons ✍🏾 Call Me D1🚶🏾‍♂️ (@ColinSimmons__) June 27, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9963

National Ranking: 6

Position Ranking: 1

Crystal Ball: LSU Tigers/Texas Longhorns

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Texas Longhorns — 58.5%

LSU Tigers — 21.1%

Alabama Crimson Tide — 8.3%

Georgia Bulldogs — 6.5%

Long-shot Target: 5-star CB Kobe Black

https://t.co/rbzIFgodMy Had a great time at Oregon! Can’t wait to get back for an official visit! @CoachDanLanning @oregonfootball fans show love to the post! 🦆🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/7nC8QyUUJn — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) June 15, 2023

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9885

National Ranking: 23

Position Ranking: 2

Crystal Ball: Texas Longhorns

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Texas Longhorns — 91.8%

Texas A&M Aggies — 2/0%

Oklahoma Sooners — 1.2%

Long-shot Target: 5-star DL Williams Nwaneri

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9988

National Ranking: 2

Position Ranking: 1

Crystal Ball: Oklahoma Sooners

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Oklahoma Sooners — 79.6%

Missouri Tigers — 4.3%

Tennessee Volunteers — 2.8%

Oregon Ducks — 2.3%

Long-shot Target: 4-star WR Jeremiah McClellan

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9389

National Ranking: 92

Position Ranking: 17

Crystal Ball: Ohio State

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Ohio State Buckeyes — 91.2%

Missouri Tigers — 2.5%

Oregon Ducks — 1.4%

Long-shot Target: 4-star WR Gatlin Bair

247Sports Composite Rating: 0.9771

National Ranking: 36

Position Ranking: 9

Crystal Ball: None

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

Michigan Wolverines — 71.9%

Oregon Ducks — 9.2%

TCU Horned Frogs — 6.0%

Utah Utes — 1.8%

A Cherry On Top?

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

If Lanning and the Ducks can get to that 284.45 mark as previously mentioned, then I think just about every Oregon fan would be happy. If they can add one of those long-shot recruits in the end, though, then it would absolutely be the cherry on top of this recruiting class.

Allow me to get a little bit crazy here…

With 9 of the 11 “trending targets” in the fold, if you were to add Jeremiah McClellan, you get to 286.95. If you add Kobe Black, you get a score of 291,56. Colin Simmons gets you to 292.34, and Gatlin Bair would get you to 290.48.

Want to get insane and add them all, and just for fun throw on Aydin Breland and Nate Frazier? It rings up to a final tally of 312.81 with 31 commits.

That isn’t realistic, though so go ahead and erase that number from your mind, it was just for fun. We’re talking about a realistic finishing spot for the Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class in the final rankings. While we can’t perfectly predict which players will commit and which ones won’t, it feels like an accurate final score — based on all of the outcomes I’ve laid before you — would be about 288.00.

I think if the Ducks can get to that mark, then this class should be viewed as a resounding success, and take over as the best class in school history. No logical or valid complaints from anyone.

The Final Ranking

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

Okay, so Oregon finishes 2024 with a recruiting score of 288.00. Where does that leave them? Let’s go back up to the averages that I laid out earlier in the article.

The average score of a 5th-place class over the last 10 years was 287.27. In some years, the score was higher, and in some years the score was far lower. However, on average, if you can reach a score of 288, then you will crack the top five.

So, what is a realistic expectation for the Ducks in the 2024 cycle? I think it is entirely possible that they secure the best class in school history, and crack the top five for the first time ever. Yes I absolutely am being optimistic in my projections, but based on what we’ve seen from Dan Lanning in the past, and making note of how well this staff has closed on some high-profile recruits in the past couple of years, I think it’s fair to expect that trend to continue.

Would I bet on a top-five finish? Eh, it’s tough to say. There are so many variables at play that I think it’s just as likely that Oregon finishes at No. 6 or No. 7 again in the rankings, which is absolutely nothing to be disappointed by. I don’t, however, see a world where the Ducks miss out on a top-10 finish in this cycle. With the momentum that they currently have, and the trends that we’ve seen start to develop, it should be an incredibly entertaining final stretch run as we close in on signing day.

