Realistic 2021 draft quarterback prospects for the Vikings

Minnesota is 1-5, so there are a lot of options for what the team can do in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As it stands, the Vikings would draft sixth overall in the NFL Draft. That leaves the vast majority of prospects as realistic targets.

There are some players who might be out of reach, though. Basically, unless the Jets, Texans and Giants get better, I don’t see the Vikings securing the first two or three picks. Even if a team that just drafted a quarterback lands in the top three for draft position, the Vikings would still probably have to trade up.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems like a long shot in that case and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields isn’t likely to happen — at the moment. Draft stock fluctuates as the season goes along, so we will assess where the Vikings stand with those two in the future.

But for now, let’s compile this list as if those two are off the table. Who are the other quarterbacks the Vikings should look at?