With realignment at the forefront again, Bedlam has a chance at a future

USC and UCLA shook the college football on Thursday with the announcements that they’re joining the Big 10 conference. That’s nearly a year after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns did the same thing last summer with their announced move to the SEC.

The Pac-12’s realignment hasn’t been met with the same angst that Oklahoma’s has, but that’s primarily because USC and UCLA are rivals moving together and happen to be in the biggest media market on the west coast.

Funny how that goes.

The Oklahoma Sooners’ departure to the SEC with their rival Texas was a pairing that had to happen. Preserving Red River was something that both OU, Texas, and the SEC wanted. Left out in the cold, though, was Oklahoma’s in-state rival Oklahoma State.

In the aftermath, Oklahoma State leadership didn’t mince words about their frustration and disappointment in reaction to Oklahoma leaving the conference and potentially leaving Bedlam behind. While the Sooners have remained open about Bedlam remaining part of their nonconference schedule, Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum weren’t so optimistic.

But with conference realignment reshaping the college football landscape once again, there may be an opportunity for Bedlam to continue.

As the Big 10 expands its membership to 16 with the additions of USC and UCLA, there are hints that they could be looking to get even bigger by adding Oregon and Washington. If the Big 10 goes to 18 or works to get to 20 as has also been rumored, then the SEC could look to respond by adding members themselves. They could go to 18, or 20, or bigger.

While everyone looks at ACC powers Clemson, Florida State, and Miami (at least historically), Shrum and Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg have an opportunity to get back into Bed(lam) with Oklahoma. If they want to.

Picking up the phone and calling SEC commissioner Greg Sankey could get the ball rolling on further expansion of Oklahoma’s future home and reunite the in-state rivals in a game that’s been played since 1904.

Bedlam might not move the needle in terms of national recognition as a rivalry, but next to OU-Texas, it’s the biggest regional rivalry going since Texas A&M and Nebraska left for the SEC and Big 10 a decade ago.

Though Oklahoma has dominated the rivalry, the 2021 edition showed the magnitude of the game as Oklahoma State pulled off the 37-31 win in Stillwater. The environment was rocking and the game was electric.

Oklahoma’s move to the SEC wasn’t a personal decision, it was a business one. While it certainly created a lot of feelings, if there’s any desire to keep Bedlam going in the future, then Oklahoma State has to put those feelings aside and do business.

