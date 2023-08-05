Realignment calculus changed quickly for Big Ten once Colorado left Pac-12

Part of the reason why we are here, with the Pac-12 just about dead and the Big Ten at 18 schools, is that the Pac-12 didn’t think ahead.

More specifically, George Kliavkoff didn’t realize that the stakes of Pac-12 survival were not the same for all the member schools.

We wrote:

“Oregon and Washington could legitimately and honestly say they stuck around in the Pac-12 and really did want to make things work for the conference … but that if Colorado and then the Arizona schools leave, they would not be crushed or crestfallen about the death of the Pac-12.

“’Welp, I guess the Big Ten will just have to scoop us up, since the Big 12 is collecting the Four Corners schools and won’t have room for us.’

“Oregon and Washington administrators and leaders would never say or suggest anything like that in public, but internally and privately, that could have been their thought process all along.

“Would it be that shocking if that was actually true?”

In a similar vein, Big Ten administrators might never have preferred to invite Oregon and Washington (after all, they probably would have done it last year if they really wanted it to happen), but when the Pac-12 crumbled, adding the Ducks and Huskies wasn’t an extreme hardship. It’s a minor inconvenience which will build the Big Ten brand in a few obvious ways.

Let’s look into the Big Ten’s changing calculus a little more:

MEDIA ANGLE

What’s interesting here is it probably takes a new branch of the Big Ten’s media rights deal to fund this (even if it wasn’t full shares). I’m sure that’s something @DanWetzel and I will talk about when he comes on the show tonight. https://t.co/v6qzFhBucg — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 2, 2023

PIVOT POINT FOR THE BIG TEN

B1G commissioner Tony Petitti told me a week ago that league isn’t focused on expanding beyond USC/UCLA but he’s responsible for informing presidents “about what they’re likely to see and expect.” Pac-12 situation has changed things. https://t.co/DJWu3NCgO8 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 2, 2023

MORE MARKETS, MORE WEST COAST OWNERSHIP

This leak confirms what many have been saying all along…The B1G doesn't want to be the one to deliver a fatal blow that causes the Pac 12 to crumble. But, they may not be adverse to throwing a lifeline to certain members left in the conference. https://t.co/3B1uHjxrMj — Bob Thompson (@rltsports) August 2, 2023

OREGON REALLY DID WANT THIS ALL ALONG

The news that Oregon fans have been hoping to hear. https://t.co/cyYtahIwKF — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) August 2, 2023

BIG TEN TIMES TWO

UNRESOLVED MATTER

If the Big Ten ends up here you have to think they’ll commandeer the Apple deal that the Pac 12 has on the table. Otherwise it doesn’t make a ton of sense financially. https://t.co/gWWZ388VwS — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 2, 2023

STILL DOES

Cal and Stanford joining the Big Ten has always made the most sense. Bring on the Illinois/Stanford rivalry @TankWilliams13! https://t.co/w0WHG1FNgG — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) August 2, 2023

YES

Essentially just splitting the Pac 12 between the B10 and B12 conferences 😂 https://t.co/d7309OD1Bp — LA (@LASportsFanatic) August 2, 2023

MIGHT BE TRUE

so this whole realignment cycle was basically just about kicking Oregon State and Washington State out of the power conferences 😭 https://t.co/IaM1YPWRkW — Will Laws (@WillLaws) August 2, 2023

BRAND STRENGTH

No one wants to be the one to kill the Pac-12, but everyone is planning to eat its carcass. My question: Why are Four Corners schools worth $31.7M in Big 12 to ESPN/FOX and these four potentially worth >$31.7M as Big Ten members, but as members of Pac-12 they're worth $20M? https://t.co/aeAVSR9QcV — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) August 2, 2023

CULTURE

Said on today's @AaronTorresPod Oregon and Washington's complete lack of interest in the Big 12 has been confusing for months. Unless they knew something we didn't. Well, now we have our answer https://t.co/4q6RhahMF6 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) August 2, 2023

CHANGING THE MAP

The dominos are starting to topple. -Oregon, Washington to Big Ten.

-Utah and Arizona schools to Big 12. Feels like we’re on the doorstep. https://t.co/IgHHNJ0fHP — Glass Half Ute. (@GlassHalfUte) August 2, 2023

