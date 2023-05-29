Realigning a 20-team SEC Conference: SEC East

With media rights reaching billion-dollar status for college football, we could see super-conferences appear in the next decade, and the SEC could be the first.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2024, the conference reaches 16 teams. The conference could go through a realignment, which is expected to be a debated topic during the spring meeting on Tuesday.

Teams in the ACC have shown interest in possibly joining the SEC due to a lack of financial opportunities from the ACC Network. If Florida State and Clemson decide to jump ship for the SEC, it would make more sense than two California teams playing a mid-western conference. FSU and Clemson are not only geographically located in the Southeast, but they also have SEC ties.

For entertainment purposes only, let’s see how the SEC East would look if the two ACC powerhouses were to join the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia Bulldogs

Apr 15, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs new mascot uga XI on the field for the first time during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The King of the SEC East right now, Georgia is the perfect team to lead the east division.

Florida Gators

Oct 16, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators helmet on a water jug during the game against LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators lead the conference with 13 appearances in SEC Championship game, which means 13 SEC East titles.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee stunned the SEC last season with their big win over Alabama but couldn’t knock off Georgia, which ended their pursuit for the program’s first division title since 2007.

Florida State Seminoles

The Noles share one of the best rivalries in college football with Florida, they won their last national championship against an SEC school, and they already hold a winning record against the conference. It seems only right to put them in the conference.

Clemson Tigers

Dabo Swinney became a thorn in Nick Saban’s butt during their runs to the National Championship. Their rivalry against South Carolina may not be as big as FSU-Florida, but it’s enough to make them an attraction for the SEC.

Kentucky Wildcats

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Kentucky Wildcats helmet shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wildcats may not be one of the strongest in the SEC, but they are a formidable opponent that can put together some wins.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks have a fun program with history and one of the best atmospheres in college football.

Auburn Tigers

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Jordan-Hare Stadium is reflected in a mellophone as the Auburn Tigers band plays before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

I never understood why Missouri was placed in the SEC East when the campus is one of the furthest west in the conference. So let’s replace them with Auburn for geographical purposes only.

Miami Hurricanes

Nov 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes senior football advisor Ed Reed stands on the sideline during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Hurricanes football program needs a jumpstart, and moving to the SEC could be what the doctor ordered. Of course, other things must happen, but this would be a great start.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt has always been the forgotten child of the SEC, and in this conference realignment, it will be tough for them to move up.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire