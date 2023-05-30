Realigning a 20-team SEC Conference: SEC West

The SEC West is the toughest division in football and has been for a few years now.

A realignment could change that, especially if it involves one of the division’s top dogs. In our SEC East realignment, we put the Auburn Tigers in the division with a couple of ACC teams, making the division stronger than ever.

Although Clemson and Florida State remain hypotheticals, the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC is a reality. Consequently, the SEC faces a challenge in determining how to navigate a potential realignment and schedule changes that will result from the arrival of these former Big 12 teams in 2024.

For Arkansas, a realignment could change the program’s trajectory, and really not sure in which direction. So for entertainment purposes only, let’s realign the SEC West.

Alabama Crimson Tide

No need to make the kings of the SEC West move. Since Saban walked on campus in 2007, Alabama has won 11 division title.

LSU Tigers

The Tigers are the reigning SEC West champs, the program’s 11th overall.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks only have four division titles since joining the SEC in 1995. The last division title came in 2006 but the Hogs are still fighting for that first SEC Conference title.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starksville has grown to be one of the best college towns in the country. Mississippi State hasn’t had much success on the football field, with only one division title in 1998. They are a staple in the SEC West thanks to their rivalries.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels were one of the original teams in the SEC but has never won the division. Lane Kiffin has done a great job at keeping them relevant, and they’ve had some big games in the last decade.

Missouri Tigers

Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, the Tigers have won the SEC East division twice, the only two seasons they’ve won 10+ games. Geographically it makes more sense for them to be in the west.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M came to the SEC with Missouri but was placed in the same division as Alabama and LSU. Their biggest contribution to the division so far is a heisman-winning quarterback by the name of Johnny Manziel.

TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs came to the Big 12 because it was a stronger division and found success. Now they are left to figure out if they should stay in the Big 12 since the two biggest teams in the division are leaving. They might as well join them.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are bringing a Manning with them to the SEC. Will Arch add to the family’s legacy of quarterback play in the SEC?

Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners will have a better chance at succeeding in the SEC West than the Longhorns and could be a real disruptor in the SEC.

