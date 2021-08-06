Real Wheels: 1963 Volkswagen Bus

Aug. 6—LIMA — There's something magical about classic Volkswagens. Just looking at the shape and ingenuity of this German "People's Car" brings a smile to the face. Ryan and Wanda Hoehn, of Lima, own this 1963 VW Bus. They've owned it for nine years.

"It came out of a field. We bought it locally but it originally came out of a field in Minnesota," said Hoehn.

Hoehn is very familiar with Volkswagens.

"I have always had VWs. I have one my grandpa bought me when I was in college," said Hoehn.

In the '60s and '70s Volkswagens became synonymous with the term "hippie." It was a time of unrest in America and the young people chose to load up in Volkswagen Buses and Vans to protest whatever was calling them to protest. Bands such as the Grateful Dead traveled by Microbuses covered with peace signs and flowers. When Jerry Garcia, lead singer for the Grateful Dead, died in 1995, Volkswagen ran an ad featuring a VW Microbus with a tear falling from one headlight.

Fast forward four decades and Volkswagens are still a popular car, and a popular car to collect. Comedian Gabriel Inglesias has more than 30 VW Beetles and Buses in his collection. He had a VW Transporter at 17 starting his love for the brand.

Hoehn doesn't own 30, but surely understands the passion for collecting VWs.

He and his wife fixed their Bus up themselves. They lowered the bus and installed a VW 2180 cc engine.

"The standard would be 1600 cc engine but this is a 2180 cc," said Hoehn.

The windshield that opens out is just one of the neat and unique features of their Bus.