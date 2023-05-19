Real talk about Malachi Nelson, Dylan Raiola, Elijah Brown, and the USC QB room

USC lost out on the top recruit in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola. It would be easier to minimize this recruiting loss if Lincoln Riley didn’t make a robust effort to land his next great quarterback at Heritage Hall. This is competition. It’s supposed to hurt when any competitor goes hard but doesn’t get rewarded and obtain the desired outcome. USC would be in a better position for the future if it had Dylan Raiola. We can admit that. Yet, we can also say it’s not the full story.

Imagine a world in which Dylan Raiola did in fact commit to USC. What then? As good as that would have been for USC, it wouldn’t have been a consequence-free event. New plot points would have emerged if Raiola had committed to the Trojans.

On our recent show with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football, we walked through some of these scenarios.

Let’s dive into this discussion and offer a few other notes from our recent USC show with Mark:

STAY OR GO?

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) and Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Some players might relish an elite one-on-one battle in camp, but a lot of players want to go where they know they will be QB1. If Raiola had come to USC, Malachi Nelson might have left after 2023. We’ll never know, but it’s something to consider when we look at the full impact of Raiola’s decision. USC would have had a QB battle on its hands, and it’s far from certain that both men would have stayed at USC in 2024. This is why losing out on the Raiola recruitment is far from a worst-case scenario for USC. The QB room is not a source of concern right now.

LEARNING CURVE

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks up into the crowd before the start of a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

Dylan Raiola as a freshman under Kirby Smart, versus Malachi Nelson as a sophomore under Lincoln Riley: Which QB will be better as a college passer in 2024? Are you sure Raiola will be better in Year 1? Riley and USC could easily make Nelson the better quarterback in 2024. We’re not talking about a full career, just 2024. If USC does have the better man next year, that’s no small thing.

KLIFF KINGSBURY: USC'S HIDDEN EDGE

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury calls a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

We talked about how Kliff Kingsbury can significantly accelerate Malachi Nelson’s learning curve and have the sophomore ready in 2024. If Nelson is fully ready next year, the Trojans can indeed create a quarterback who will be as good as freshman-year Dylan Raiola will be at Georgia, and maybe even better.

ELIJAH BROWN

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

We didn’t directly mention this on our show with Mark, but USC could land Elijah Brown, a top 2024 quarterback, to boost its QB room and have an elite player for the future, someone who might be ready in 2025 and 2026. That part can’t be ignored.

RAIOLA'S THOUGHT PROCESS

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is interviewed by CBS sports reporter Jamie Erdahl after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Raiola very clearly wanted to go to the program which gave him the best chance of winning a national championship. It’s hard to argue against Georgia as the best place to win it all. However, Raiola is not going to the program which maximizes quarterback talent. That’s USC. Raiola made a very specific choice, and that’s fine, but USC is not exactly hurting for talent or for coaches who know how to develop that talent. It’s no longer a Clay Helton world.

SEPARATE BUT IMPORTANT NOTE: ANTHONY MUNOZ LIVE SHOW

Sep 9, 1978; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans off tackle Anthony Munoz (77) protecting quarterback Paul McDonald (16) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 1978 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

We mentioned on our USC show with Mark Rogers that Anthony Munoz is coming to The Voice of College Football. He will be on Trojan Conquest Live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific, on Sunday, June 4. The show is co-hosted by Tim Prangley and Rick Anaya. Be sure to watch Tim and Rick talk with Trojan legend and NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz on the evening of June 4. It’s a must-see YouTube show at The Voice of College Football.

