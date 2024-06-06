'Real talent' at Liverpool has just been handed a last-minute Euro 2024 lifeline

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah has just been handed a lifeline to make it into England’s Euro 2024 squad. The defender was expected to miss out.

Harry Maguire has been left out of the England squad through injury. Gareth Southgate will not risk taking the Manchester United defender as he won’t be able to play at least the Group Stage.

And with that, England's centre-back options take a knock. Maguire was expected to partner John Stones at the back and if he can't, Marc Guéhi will presumably pick up that role.

Jarell Quansah for Liverpool

That would still leave England one centre-back short, however, and Southgate would almost certainly need another one to fill the void. It's something hands a lifeline to Jarell Quansah.

Quansah has missed out on the final 26, as expected. He's never actually played for England, after all, and certainly wasn't even a possibility a year ago.

But he did get the nod for the provisional 33-man squad. His efforts last season was fantastic and Southgate quite clearly liked what he saw.

No, it wasn't enough to get in the first-choice squad but Maguire's injury may just get him on that plane in the end. Quansah will remain with the England squad for the friendly against Iceland ahead of the tournament.

He has been cut from the 26 but the young defender has been selected as the standby player. Any more injuries and Quansah will be going to Euro 2024.

At the very least, he’s got a possible England debut coming against Iceland.

Jarell Quansah at Liverpool

The fact that Quansah even has a chance is a magnificent reflection on his development in the past year. It's quite extraordinary how far he's come along and we're excited to see what he can bring under Arne Slot next season.

Jurgen Klopp was a massive fan, labelling him a 'real talent' early last season and then promoting him into the first-choice XI by the end.

Whether he plays at Euro 2024 or not, it surely won't be long before he gets his first England cap. Liverpool have a real gem on their books here.

