Real Sociedad star set for stay this summer as giants fight for top assets

Real Sociedad are facing a tough battle to hold onto their star players this summer, after several successful seasons and a strong showing in the Champions League has put them in the shop window. However it looks as if they will be hanging onto Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese star was linked to Saudi Arabia and Liverpool during the transfer window in January, and with a release clause of €60m, it looked as if he would be snapped up this summer at one point. However Matteo Moretto has explained that there has been no contact regarding Kubo, nor have their been offers for the 23-year-old. For his part, Kubo is focused on Real Sociedad and improving again next season.

This will come as a relief at the Reale Arena, with Barcelona reportedly interested in Mikel Merino, Robin Le Normand a target for Atletico Madrid, and the usual interest in Martin Zubimendi from the great and the good across Europe. Imanol Alguacil could well be facing something of a rebuild this summer, depending on how things play out, but Kubo’s continuity would be one less problem to solve.