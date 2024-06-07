Real Sociedad’s secret weapon in their attempt to prevent Mikel Merino from leaving

Mikel Merino has been very easily spotted on the front pages of Spanish news outlets in recent days, with rumours about his departure from Real Sociedad.

The most probable destination for the 27-year-old is Barcelona, and it is also the destination which has been most heavily rumoured for Merino.

But there is yet another twist in the tale. According to Mundo Deportivo, in recent days Real Sociedad have raised the player’s release clause from €60 million to €65 million.

This may have been done in an effort to put Barcelona off from their efforts to sign the man from Navarra.

It is likely that at almost 28 years old, Mikel Merino will be considering his future carefully, understanding that the coming months will likely provide him with the opportunity to sign the most lucrative contract of his career.

This increase in the player’s release clause only serves to raise the stakes with regard to the race for Merino’s signature which is looking likely to take place this summer.

Merino is likely currently more focused on the fact that he has been selected by Luis de la Fuente to represent Spain at Euro 2024, and will be using all of his energy to prepare for that particular opportunity.

The way things currently stand, there have been no offers for Mikel Merino received by Real Sociedad, but watch this space, as it could be an interesting summer for him.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie