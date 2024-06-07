Real Sociedad open talks over deal for Man City defender

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have entered into discussions with their counterparts at Manchester City, over the signing of a member of the club’s defensive ranks.

The player in question? Sergio Gómez.

Gómez, for his part, is a 23-year-old full-back, who has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2022.

The former Spanish youth international chiefly operates at left-back or left-wing-back, but is also capable of taking to the pitch in a more central attack-minded role.

Over the course of his two seasons in Manchester, Gómez has racked up a respectable 38 appearances across all competitions.

Amid the intense competition for places, however, the former Anderlecht talent has never managed to carve out a starting berth for himself.

Ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, it should in turn not come as a major surprise to hear of Gómez being tipped for an Etihad exit.

As revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have opened talks with Man City, over a deal to bring Gómez back to his home country.

Should an agreement ultimately be struck between the parties, the Barcelona youth product would act as a direct replacement for Kieran Tierney in Imanol’s squad.

This comes after La Real opted against making the Scot’s move from Arsenal a permanent one.

Conor Laird | GSFN