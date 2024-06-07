Real Sociedad monitoring Manchester City star as loan option

Real Sociedad are considering a summer transfer move for Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez.

Despite missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification, La Real are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window, with transfer bids planned.

The Basque side brought in Scotland international Kieran Tierney as cover for the 2023/24 campaign but the move did not work out.

Injuries and a dip in form ensured Tierney returned to Arsenal and Real Sociedad opted against activating a purchase option on him.

With plans now started for next season, Gomez is open to fill the gap left by Tierney, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicating talks have started in Manchester.

🚨Real Sociedad are looking to bolster their defence with another Premier League loan 👀 https://t.co/GgbOIDT7n4 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 7, 2024

City are open to letting Gomez leave, with his first team opportunities limited at the Etihad Stadium in 2024, and a deal could be struck in the weeks ahead.

Tierney is not a long term option to return to San Sebastian with his future in North London also unconfirmed.