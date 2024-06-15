Real Sociedad learn Man City’s Sergio Gómez asking price

The powers that be at La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have been made aware of the price-tag slapped on leading summer target Sergio Gómez by Manchester City.

The name of defender Gómez has taken its place front and centre in the headlines in San Sebastian over the course of the last couple of weeks.

This comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the Spaniard has been identified as a market opportunity on the part of the aforementioned Real Sociedad.

On the lookout for reinforcements at left-back ahead of Kieran Tierney’s return to Arsenal, Gómez is considered the ideal replacement.

And, as alluded to above, this weekend, the Anoeta brass have been made aware of the kind of sum being sought by their counterparts at Man City.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League champions have asked for €15 million to part with a player who managed 15 appearances in all competitions this past season.

Real Sociedad view such an outlay as inaccessible at this moment in time, therefore ready to explore creative formulas.

As much could range from Man City maintaining a buyback option, to a considerable sell-on clause, in exchange for a reduced transfer fee.

An initial loan featuring an option to buy is also not completely off the table.

