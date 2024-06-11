Real Sociedad Lead Race Over Aston Villa, Villarreal for PSG Outcast Seeking More Minutes

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler could be on the move this summer during the transfer window, as a report from last month indicates.

Soler, who has been relegated to a rotational role with the capital club, could be eyeing more playing time, especially after not making Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 roster.

The 27-year-old has made 26 appearances this past 2023-24 season across all competitions for the French club, scoring one goal and registering four assists. Despite the limited playing time, there are suitors for the former Valencia standout.

Cadena COPE reports that PSG and Real Sociedad are still in talks regarding Soler. Despite offers from Aston Villa and Villarreal, the strong rapport between Jokin Aperribay and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi might smooth the process. The deal shouldn’t surpass €15 million.

Soler is under contract until 2027, but with the player and club likely wanting to go their separate ways, a deal shouldn’t be too difficult. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa, who must build a squad to compete domestically and in the UEFA Champions League, makes a serious push.