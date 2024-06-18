Real Sociedad join two Bundesliga sides interested in young Gent talent

Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Real Sociedad have joined VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen in keeping an eye on Gent’s young attacking talent Matias Fernandez Pardo. The 19-year-old, who is eligible to play for both Spain and Belgium, really broke into the side at the end of the season during the play-offs. In 10 play-off matches he scored seven goals and provided two assists.

With the departures of Gift Orban, Hugo Cuypers and Malick Fofana during the January window, the chances for Fernandez Pardo the start games increased. He certainly took his opportunities well and showed that he has great potential. He is under contract with the Buffaloes until 2026 and is currently valued at €3m by Transfermarkt.

Gent are set to be active in the transfer window this summer after selling key players in January. They would probably prefer to keep Fernandez Pardo for a bit longer and see his value increase, but should one of the interested trio meet their asking price they will be willing to sell and then reinvest.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson